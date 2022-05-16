The 9th District baseball tournament started Saturday, before almost any other district tournament in the state of Kentucky.

Weather had already affected starting times for the first round of the 9th District tourney by Friday afternoon.

With a threat of rain in the forecast for Saturday, tournament officials at Apollo High School moved the starting times of both games from late afternoon/early evening to late morning/mid-afternoon.

In the second game, Owensboro Catholic finished its 7-1 win over Owensboro High School on Saturday and folks were leaving the Eagle Park a little before 5 p.m.

Just on cue, some rain had started to the west of Apollo. A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued by 5:15 p.m. for Daviess County, loud sirens and all.

The first round was played in one afternoon, without a delay or postponement. That likely wouldn’t have been true on the original schedule, which had games going around 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. With lots of rain, thunder and lightning around 8:30 p.m. it would’ve been difficult to get the second game finished.

The 9th District Tournament will be finished on Tuesday if the schedule holds, and other districts in the 3rd Region are aiming for that finish day as well.

The short lesson here is, if you have early time windows to get postseason baseball or softball games in, take advantage and play them. Weather isn’t the only thing that can hang up baseball and softball postseasons _ there are high school graduations all over the place.

The KHSAA allowed baseball and softball seasons to start one week earlier this year, which also moved up the dates for district and regional tournaments could start.

The schedule for the 3rd Region baseball tournament is compact as well. It is set to begin with four games on Saturday May 21 at Apollo, with semifinals on Monday May 23 and the championship Wednesday May 25. That gives some flexibility to later in the week if there are rainouts.

The 9th District softball tournament will be a bit more spread out, going Monday, Wednesday, Friday at Daviess County. The 3rd Region softball tournament will Wednesday-Thursday May 25-26 at Catholic High, then Saturday May 28 for the semifinals, with the championship Sunday May 29.

There were several contingencies in place with softball because of graduations at a couple of schools.

Regional winners will go to Lexington for both state tournaments at the University of Kentucky. The draws for both tournaments will be Tuesday May 17.

The KHSAA state baseball tournament first two rounds will be June 2-4 at Kentucky Proud Park at UK. The semifinals and championship games will be June 10-11.

State softball begins with opening round games June 3-4 at John Cropp Stadium at the University of Kentucky. The quarterfinals through championship game will be at Cropp Stadium on June 10-12.

By going early with the regional baseball schedule, the championship team will be waiting a week before its first state tournament game. At the end of the school year keeping a team focused and involved can be a tough task.

There are always going to be concerns and complaints with the season start-finish dates, and formats of postseason championships, especially at the state level.

In districts and regions at this time of year, play when you can get the sunshine.