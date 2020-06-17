In early March, Ethan Gibson was looking forward to one more year of high school baseball seasoning before assuming a leadership role himself within the Owensboro High School baseball program.
But Gibson, the Red Devils and the rest of the world were blindsided by the COVID-19 pandemic in the middle of that month, and, of course, nothing has been the same over the past three months.
Perhaps no athletic team in the area felt this more acutely than OHS baseball, a talented squad that would have featured 10 seniors this past season.
“We were all disappointed, but our seniors were extremely disappointed — I really feel for them,” said Gibson, a pitcher-infielder who lost his junior high school season to the pandemic. “I’ve played baseball all my life, and it’s really been different not getting to play in the spring.
“I’ve tried to stay sharp working out and stuff, but it’s not the same as playing games, and there was none of that in the spring.”
Gibson, however, is more hopeful about the summer.
As a member of the American Legion Post 9 Owensboro Bombers, Gibson and his teammates are expected to begin an abbreviated season this weekend.
“We’re supposed to play our first game on Father’s Day,” Gibson said, “and I can’t wait to get back on the field. I’ve really missed it.”
Bombers manager Matt Freeman says Gibson will play a variety of roles.
“Ethan is one of the most talented (rising seniors) in the 3rd Region,” Freeman said. “His athleticism makes him very versatile, and he will see action in the outfield and the infield.
“He will also pitch for us. His fastball sits in the mid-80s (mph), and he has accurate command of two good secondary pitches.”
Gibson’s passion for baseball is generational — his father Jerry is a former area player and youth coach who had a profound early impact on his son.
“I’ve been playing since I was 4, so I don’t really remember a time when I didn’t play,” Gibson said. “One of the things my dad did when I was younger is teach me how to play every position, and that’s really helped me in the years since — I always feel like I can help my team in more ways than one.”
As a youngster, Gibson played Little League baseball at Owensboro Eastern until his was 8, when he switched to Owensboro Southern, ultimately making three consecutive All-Star teams between the ages of 10 and 12.
“Those years were a lot of fun,” Gibson said. “A lot of those kids I’m still playing baseball with.”
In 2019, as a sophomore, Gibson began to flash his potential before suffering a thumb injury shortly before the 9th District Tournament.
On the mound, he appeared in six games, working 172/3 innings, striking out 22, walking eight and carving out a 1.58 ERA. At the plate, he appeared in seven games and batted .313 with three runs scored. Coach Logan Johnson’s Red Devils finished 24-11.
Now, as Gibson peers toward the spring of 2021 and his senior high school season, he understands his role has changed within the Red Devils program.
“Instead of me being led by 10 seniors, like it would have been this year, I’m going to have to step into one of the leadership roles for our guys coming up,” Gibson said. “We lost a lot of experience to graduation, so the older players are going to have to produce and the young guys are going to need to step up for us pretty quickly.
“I know we’ll pull together the best we possibly can — I know we’ll give it our best shot.”
