FIRST TEAM
Kassidy Daugherty
5-6, G, Sr., Apollo
Daugherty was a very productive Apollo player and stepped up after Amber Dunn was knocked out with a mid-season injury. Daugherty averaged 12.8 points per game for a balanced E-Gals team. She made 82.1% of her free throws (61-of-74) and hit 40.4% from 3-point range (44-of-109). "Kassidy has been phenomenal for us this season," Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. "She is one of the purest shooters I’ve ever coached. When Amber went down with her ankle injury, Kassidy stepped up for us in a lot ways."
Isabel Grimes
5-5 1/2, G, Jr., Breckinridge County
A consummate point guard, Grimes can score and find ways to get teammates involved as well. She averaged 13.9 points a game, and over the last 10 contests, Grimes averaged nine assists per game. "Distribute the ball — she has changed her role this year," Breckinridge County coach Chad Moorman said. "I didn't think Cassidy (McDaniel) and Aleigha (Mucker) would score 15 points a game, and they're not going to score 15 points a game if Isabel doesn't average 6-9 assists a game."
Rachael Snyder
5-10, F, Sr., Grayson County
Snyder averaged a double-double with 15.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Snyder was very good at getting to the foul line, making 79-of-126 free-throw attempts for 62.7%. "Going into a game and knowing that she is going to draw a lot of attention from defenses comes with pressure," Grayson County coach Ted Hill said. "She has handled that well."
Bailei Walker
5-10, F, Sr., McLean County
Walker became a better offensive player by attacking the basket more and extending her range this season. Walker scored 14.4 points and grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game. "Bailei is at her best when she is around the basket, but I challenged her to extend her game because we needed her to be a bigger threat from the outside," MCHS coach Ryan Groves said. "At first she was reluctant because it took her out of her comfort zone, but in practice she shoots the ball really well and she finally gained confidence and started knocking down the outside shot."
SECOND TEAM
Adylan Ayer
5-5, G, Soph., Daviess County
Led DC with 12.9 points per game and made 77% of her free throws (47-of-61).
Peyton Bradley
5-6, G, 8th, Meade County
Put up 17.9 points per game and hit 43.5% on 124 3-point tries.
Amaya Curry
5-4, G, Jr., Apollo
Scored 11.8 points per game and made 75% from the free throw line (54-of-72).
Kelsey Kennedy
5-9, G, Sr., Ohio County
Scored 13.5 points per game and hit 36% from 3-point range.
Cassidy Morris
5-10, G, Jr., Whitesville Trinity
Averaged 15.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
