MESSENGER-INQUIRER ALL-3RD REGION FIRST TEAM
ADYLAN AYER
5-7, G, Sr., Daviess County
Points per game: 19.6
Rebounds per game: 5.3
Review: The versatile Ayer wrapped up a superb career with the Lady Panthers, coming through with a huge senior season. She shot 45% from the field, including 34% from 3-point range, while making 76% of her free throws. She scored over 1,500 points in her career. “Adylan was a very consistent leader and scorer for us this year,” DCHS coach Stephen Haile said. “She did just about everything for us and means the world to our program.”
A’LYRICA HUGHES
5-7, G, Jr., Owensboro
Points per game: 14.9
Rebounds per game: 7.1
Review: Hughes was the key player in a breakthrough campaign for the Lady Devils, who went 18-9 in the regular season. “A’Lyrica is athletic, versatile and valuable to our program in so many different ways,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. “She sets the pace for everything we do at both ends of the floor, and she continues to get better as her career progresses.” Hughes shot 39% from the floor and made 63% of her foul shots.
HAILEE JOHNSON
5-8, G, Jr., Owensboro Catholic
Points per game: 12.9
Rebounds per game: 4.6
Review: Johnson enjoyed another big season, driving the Lady Aces to a 20-9 record. “Hailee is not only our leading scorer and one of our top rebounders, she is also probably one of our best on-ball defenders,” Catholic High coach Michael Robertson said. “She is a great teammate, strives to be the best that she can be and she likes to be challenged.” Johnson shot 45% from the field, including 33% from distance. She hit 70% of her free throws.
CAROLINE LUCAS
5-9, G, Jr., Breckinridge County
Points per game: 16.9
Rebounds per game: 4.9
Review: Lucas was outstanding all season for a Lady Tigers team that won 23 of 29 games. “Caroline had a huge impact on this year’s team,” Breckinridge County coach Chad Moorman said. “She was the only returning junior and one of two returning starters. Because of this, she was pushed to be the leader. Caroline is a gifted athlete, and she can do things that others just can’t do.” Lucas shot 52% from the field and 67% from the foul stripe.MESSENGER-INQUIRER ALL-3RD REGION SECOND TEAM
More from this section
Kennedy Lane
5-7, G, Fr.
APOLLO
Averaged 19.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Brooklyn Stewart
6-0, F, Jr.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
Averaged 18.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
Jenna Phelps
5-9, F, Sr.
BUTLER COUNTY
Averaged 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Bailey Poole
5-5, G, Sr.
HANCOCK COUNTY
Averaged 13.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
Karmin Riley
5-6, G, Soph.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Averaged 10.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.