9th District, Sportscenter

Wednesday

Apollo (11-6) vs. Daviess County (8-11), 6 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic (13-10) vs. Owensboro (10-9), 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship, 7 p.m.

10th District, Ohio County High School

Monday

Ohio County (10-8) vs. Muhlenberg County (2-12), 6 p.m.

Thursday

Championship: McLean County (9-8) vs. Ohio-Muhlenberg winner, 6 p.m.

11th District, Hancock County High School

Monday

Meade County (11-7) vs. Cloverport (7-11), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Breckinridge County (19-3) vs. Hancock County (7-9), 6 p.m.

Thursday

Championship, 6 p.m.

12th District, Whitesville Trinity High School

Monday

Butler County (8-5) vs. Whitesville Trinity (4-13), 5:45 p.m.

Grayson County (11-9) vs. Edmonson County (6-13), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship, 7 p.m.

