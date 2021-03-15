9th District, Sportscenter
Wednesday
Apollo (11-6) vs. Daviess County (8-11), 6 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic (13-10) vs. Owensboro (10-9), 7:45 p.m.
Friday
Championship, 7 p.m.
10th District, Ohio County High School
Monday
Ohio County (10-8) vs. Muhlenberg County (2-12), 6 p.m.
Thursday
Championship: McLean County (9-8) vs. Ohio-Muhlenberg winner, 6 p.m.
11th District, Hancock County High School
Monday
Meade County (11-7) vs. Cloverport (7-11), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Breckinridge County (19-3) vs. Hancock County (7-9), 6 p.m.
Thursday
Championship, 6 p.m.
12th District, Whitesville Trinity High School
Monday
Butler County (8-5) vs. Whitesville Trinity (4-13), 5:45 p.m.
Grayson County (11-9) vs. Edmonson County (6-13), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Championship, 7 p.m.
