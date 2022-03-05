Honorable mention
Listed alphabetically: Gracie Cardwell (Butler County), Taylin Clark (Butler County), Jenna Dant (Apollo), Rain Embry (Ohio County), Kinsley Goetz (Owensboro Catholic), Aubrey Hardesty (Meade County), Sydney Perkins (Grayson County), Bailey Poole (Hancock County) and Jaelyn Taylor (Butler County).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.