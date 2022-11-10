Two women who are in upper level roles at U.S. Bank in Owensboro were playing in a golf scramble in 2019 that is a fundraiser for Girls Inc.

There were girls at the event from Girls Inc. who were helping out, and the women golfers wondered if there was some way to get the youngsters involved in the game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.