Two women who are in upper level roles at U.S. Bank in Owensboro were playing in a golf scramble in 2019 that is a fundraiser for Girls Inc.
There were girls at the event from Girls Inc. who were helping out, and the women golfers wondered if there was some way to get the youngsters involved in the game.
“We do play golf and we were among a handful of females there,” said Rachael Faulkner, who was playing in that scramble. “Then we saw the girls there participating in the event but not playing, and it occurred to us what a great opportunity we could have to share the game with them.”
The scramble was toward the end of 2019, and U.S. Bank had a plan to donate 17 sets of golf clubs and other golf supplies to Girls Inc., with the aim of starting lessons for girls in the club who were interested in trying to learn the game.
“Our original plan was to get with Tish (Osborne) in the spring of 2020,” Faulkner said. Osborne is the chief executive officer of Girls Inc. in Owensboro.
Of course, COVID-19 hit and shut down most everything, so the idea, plans and golf equipment for it were shelved until this fall.
Faulkner and golf/work colleague Amanda Billingsley have been teaching the basics of golf in weekly sessions that started Oct. 17 at the Girls Inc. facility on East 19th Street.
There are around 12-15 girls participating and their ages are 10-14 years old. They have been hitting small wiffle balls off mats in the gym at Girls Inc., just getting used to swinging clubs and making contact.
The golf clubs were presented after school on Monday, October 17, and lessons are being provided to the young women by U.S. Bank volunteers twice a week throughout the school year, plus summer opportunities will be explored for golf course field trips.
Faulkner and Billingsley have been doing the golf teaching.
“It’s been amazing to see every week, they show up excited, engaged, ready to learn,” Billingsley said. “A couple have stood out and picked it up quickly. They’ve expressed interest in playing high school golf.”
Faulkner played golf in high school and college, and both her and Billingsley are wanting to give back and help teach the girls some things that will help them as they grow up and move on with their lives.
“We thought we could provide girls with exposure to the game, it has been beneficial to us in business as well,” Faulkner said.
Golf outings can be part of the business world environment, and there are surveys with women in business roles where as many as 80% of respondents said golf was beneficial in their careers. Faulkner and Billingsley both said being golfers has helped them with business connections.
“This can give young girls exposure to the game that they might not have,” Faulkner said.
Golf lessons have been Monday and Wednesday for the past month. The Girls Inc. facility has a field at their site, and some of the girls have been outside hitting real golf balls off the turf. The golf program will take a break during the holidays, with a plan to start back with indoor instruction in February.
Girls Incorporated is a national youth development organization dedicated to inspiring girls to be ‘strong, smart and bold,’ according to its website. For over 140 years, Girls Incorporated has provided vital educational programs to millions of American girls. Girls Incorporated currently serves 350,000 girls ages 6-18 at over 1,000 sites nationwide. We develop research based informal education programs that encourage girls to take risks and master physical, intellectual, and emotional challenges.
Locally, Girls Incorporated has been in existence since 1969, receiving regional and national recognition for excellence in operations and for development of outstanding programs designed to meet the needs and interests of girls. In 1990, Girls Club of America changed its name to Girls Incorporated.
In 2019, Girls Inc. celebrated 50 years in the Owensboro-Daviess County community.
