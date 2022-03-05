Peyton Bradley
5-9, G, Fr., Meade County
Points per game: 20.5.
Rebounds per game: 5.1
Review: After becoming an overnight sensation as an eighth-grader, leading the Lady Waves in scoring (17.3 ppg), Bradley increased her scoring and became a more complete player in her second high school season. “Peyton is a tremendous talent with great composure,” Meade County coach Dina Hackert said. “She’s a team player who is versatile and very unselfish, and because of that we’re a better team — her main priority is to help us win games.” Bradley also led the Lady Waves in rebounding this season.
Amaya Curry
5-6, G, Sr., Apollo
Points per game: 15.4.
Rebounds per game: 3.6.
Review: After helping lead the E-Gals to their first KHSAA state tournament appearance in 24 years last season, Curry wrapped up her long, successful high school career with another outstanding season — pacing the team in scoring, steals and assists, while shooting 41% from 3-point range. “What I admire most about Amaya is her passion and love for the game,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “She has poured her heart into basketball and into this program and is leaving a legacy for years to come.”
A’Lyrica Hughes
5-7, G, Soph., Owensboro
Points per game: 15.5.
Rebounds per game: 8.6.
Review: Already an established star, Hughes paced the Lady Devils in scoring and rebounding, while continuing to improve her overall game, according to Owensboro coach Jansen Locher. “A’Lyrica is everything you could want in a player — she is smart, athletic, strong, patient, but most importantly, she is a great teammate. Hughes does everything on the court. She handles the basketball, passes to open teammates, rebounds and usually guards the other team’s best players.”
Cassidy Morris
5-10, G, Sr., Whitesville Trinity
Points per game: 17.8.
Rebounds per game: 10.
Review: Also a softball standout, Morris battled through injuries during her high school career to become Trinity’s career scoring leader with 2,609 points — exhibiting a highly-prolific all-around game. “Cassidy is one of the hardest workers I have coached,” Lady Raiders coach Emily Hernandez said. “She is a competitor, and a leader! She loves the game and has a bright future ahead of her at Rend Lake College. She has accomplished much, and I look forward to seeing what she accomplishes at the next level.”
