Adylan Ayer 5-5, G, JR. DAVIESS COUNTY
Averaged 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game
Shelbie Beatty 5-9, G, SR. APOLLO
Averaged 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Hailee Johnson 5-8, G, SOPH. OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Averaged 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Karmin riley 5-6, G, FR. OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Averaged 12.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
Sydney Tucker 5-8, G, SR. BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY
Averaged 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.