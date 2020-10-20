It was a no-go in more ways than one for the opening night of the 2020 Girls’ 3rd Region Soccer Tournament, which was set to get underway Monday at the Owensboro High School Soccer Complex at Shifley Park.
Instead of two first-round matches being played, neither were — for different reasons.
Earlier in the day, the match between 9th District champion Owensboro Catholic and 10th District runner-up McLean County became a forfeit in favor of the Lady Aces due to COVID-19 issues within the McLean County community/school, according to a release issued by OHS athletic director Todd Harper.
Later in the day, the scheduled 6 p.m. match between 9th District runner-up Daviess County and 11th District runner-up Grayson County was postponed due to lightning and heavy rain in the Owensboro area.
The reconfigured schedule released by Harper on Monday evening now shows Daviess County facing Grayson County at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in a first-round game.
The semifinals move back a day to Wednesday when Owensboro Catholic will play 11th District champion Meade County at 5:30 p.m. and the Daviess County-Grayson County survivor will face 10th District champion Ohio County at 8 p.m.
The championship match remains slated in its original slot at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Ohio County is the only team that went undefeated against regional competition this season at 7-0.
Traditional power Daviess County is the defending regional tournament champion.
