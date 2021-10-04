By THE MESSENGER-INQUIRER
Apollo High School’s Macey Brown will tee off at 12:51 p.m. in the Leachman KHSAA Girls state golf tournament on Tuesday.
Brown won the 2020 KHSAA girls individual state championship in a playoff.
This year’s tournament starts Tuesday at Bowling Green Country Club and will finish Wednesday with players who made the scoring cut.
Claire Reynolds from Apollo will tee off at 12:24 p.m. from No. 10 hole.
Mary Ann Lyons from Apollo will tee off at 12:24 p.m. from No. 1.
Alexa Salamah from Owensboro High School will tee off at 11:30 a.m.
Holly Holton from Daviess County will tee off at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.