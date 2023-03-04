With the storms and strong winds in the region, the 3rd Region Tournament joined many across Kentucky in postponing games on Friday.
The girls 3rd Region semifinals set for Friday at the Owensboro Sportscenter were moved to Saturday.
Defending 3rd Region champion Meade County will face Owensboro Catholic at 1 p.m. Saturday. Owensboro girls will meet Breckinridge County at 2:45 p.m. The 3rd Region championship game will be Sunday at 3 p.m.
All four semifinal coaches said their teams were ready to play Friday, but safety was the most important factor in making the game time decisions.
“This team has been mature and resilient throughout the season so I anticipate they will be the same as we navigate the changes of schedule,” Meade County coach Dina Hackert said. “The team has had high energy and expectation in practice. We want to continue throughout the tournament to play lockdown defense and run the floor.”
Meade County is 22-9. Meade County has won eight of its last nine games.
“We just have to stay focused and get a good night’s rest,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “I know one thing, we will be well rested. Our practices have been decent, and we’ve been keeping them short.”
Catholic has a 23-9 record. The Lady Aces lost to Meade County 59-42 on Feb. 6 at the Sportscenter. That was the start of a 4-game losing streak for Catholic. The Lady Aces have won five straight.
“I don’t think moving the game back will have much of an impact,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. “We will all have our teams ready to play. I think the biggest thing will be turning around and playing the championship the next day for the two winners.”
Breckinridge County beat OHS 53-39 back on Feb 6 at the OHS gym. OHS is 20-10 and went 4-2 down the stretch.
“We have to take care of the ball better in the halfcourt to continue to win,” Locher said. “Against these good teams, they will make you pay for giving them extra possessions. We have to be tough on the glass.”
Breck County has the best record in the region at 25-7, and was on a 10-game winning streak before going 2-2 in its last four games.
“I don’t think delaying the game will hurt us,” Breck County coach Chad Moorman said. “If anything it helped, we have a couple of injuries we are trying to get healed up. Either way we were ready to play.
“We have had a great few days preparing for Owensboro. The kids realize what is at stake and are coming in focused and ready to execute. Against Edmonson (region first round) we got off to a great start and then we slowly lost focus on what our game plan was.”
