The Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour is coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter on Jan. 6, 2022.
The Globetrotters will take on the Washington Generals at 7 p.m. for a night that will feature basketball skills on display, a dunk contest and a variety on on-court characters and antics. After the game, fans can meet the players for autographs.
Tickets start at $23 and will go on sale Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at OwensboroTickets.com, the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, by phone at 270-297-993, and at harlemglobetrotters.com. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales.
BLUE-WHITE GAME TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY
Tickets for the Kentucky men’s basketball team’s Blue-White Game go on sale Thursday at 5 p.m. online exclusively through Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app.
Ticket prices for the annual intrasquad scrimmage will range from $5 to $25. All seating is reserved and all patrons require a ticket regardless of age.
The annual intrasquad exhibition is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. inside Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The game will be televised by SEC Network.
A limited number of tickets will be distributed to UK students through a lottery system, and information is currently posted online at UKStudentTix.com. The student lottery for Blue-White tickets closes on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT.
Ticket information for regular-season home games will be announced soon. Fans interested in acquiring new season tickets are encouraged to enter the men’s basketball season ticket lottery online or contact the UK Sales Office directly at (800) 928-2287 option 1. For more information on lower-level seating that is currently available with a K Fund pledge commitment, please reach out to the UK Athletics K Fund staff at (859) 257-6300.
The Wildcats will tip off the 2021-22 season Oct. 15 with Big Blue Madness Presented by Papa John’s in Rupp Arena. Tickets for the annual season-opening celebration for the men’s and women’s basketball teams went on sale on Friday of last week and sold out in less than an hour. For fans who were unable to claim tickets to Big Blue Madness, SEC Network will televise the two-hour event live.
GRIFFIN HITS ACE AT PEARL CLUB
Jerry Griffin clubbed a hole-in-one on Friday at the Pearl Club.
Griffin aced the No. 3 hole from 97 yards using a wedge.
Witnessing the feat were Barry Phillips and Don Harris.
