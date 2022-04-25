The GO Junior Golf Series is getting ready for its 17th year, and series director and founder Mark Price is glad it has grown quite a bit in the last three years.

“We just took it year by year and concentrated on trying to grow it,” Price said. “The last three years there has been really solid participation. Twice last year we did break some records, we had the highest numbers we’ve had at Ben Hawes and the tour championship at Owensboro Country Club.”

There were nearly 110 players at the tour championship, and 113 at Ben Hawes.

“It was a really good year, we were seeing a lot of coaches taking advantage of building their young player clubs,” Price said. “We’ve designed it for the beginning player, and also for those who are going to try out for the high school golf team.”

Registration is now open for the Worth Insurance Group/Chick-Fil-A GO Junior Golf Series. There will be 16 tournaments and it is open to all juniors 18 years old and under. The Series begins May 25 and runs through July 14 at different courses in western Kentucky.

The GO Series caters to both the advanced golfer by prepping them for the upcoming high school season competition, while implementing age-appropriate tee boxes and maximum stroke limits for the developing golfer in the younger divisions.

The last two years were good for the GO Series from a numbers standpoint. COVID-19 didn’t shut down golf courses and related entities in the spring/summer of 2020, in fact they thrived as other summer sports were shut down.

“We did well during COVID, we were able to spread out, we were grateful the courses remained open,” Price said. “We had no issues, we had a lot of participation because of other sports that were shut down. We managed the risks involved. The parents appreciated it because they had an outlet for the kids to do something. Had to talk to coaches, course managers, and we all said we can do this.”

Last year there was major growth on the 13-15 age group, 9 holes boys and girls divisions.

Boys and girls played events in large numbers in those age groups. There is usually good participation in the 16-18 age groups as well.

“I don’t know why that was, but we had an absolute explosion,” Price said.

Event numbers have been strong at the Owensboro area courses, with a range from the upper 80s into the 100s. There were 87 for last year’s Series event at Bowling Green Country Club, where the KHSAA State Golf Tournament is played.

“Anytime you can have a junior golf event with 50 or more, that’s a pretty good event, you’re having a pretty good turnout,” Price said.

Age groups are: 8-under (3-holes); 9-10 (six holes); 11-12 and 13-15 (nine-holes); 13-15 and 16-18 championship (18-holes).

The GO Series is scheduled to start May 25 at the Bridges of Henderson. There will be a Series event June 6 at Windridge Country Club. There will be GO events at Hillcrest Golf Course on June 20, Ben Hawes Golf Course on June 23, The Pearl Club on June 27, and at Panther Creek Golf Club on July 7.

The Northern Series championship will be July 11 at Owensboro Country Club; the Southern Series championship will be July 14 at Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Registration information can be found at www.gojuniorgolfseries.com.