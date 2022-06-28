Baylie Billingsley from Owensboro won the girls 13-15 18-hole division (95) in the GO Junior Golf Series at The Pearl Club on Monday.
Will Hume from Owensboro won the boys 13-15 18-hole division (84). Jax Malone from Owensboro was second in the boys 16-18 18-hole division (74).
Colby Vanover from Owensboro won the boys 11-12 9-hole division (46). Briley Billingsley (Owensboro) won the girls 9-10 6-hole division (30).
Worth Insurance Group/Chick-Fil-A sponsor the GO Series.
