Mark Price chuckles when he thinks of a story involving one of his former players from the Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series, which recently began its registration for the 2021 season.
It involves Apollo High School junior Macey Brown, who last fall captured the 2020 KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Tournament individual championship at Bowling Green Country Club.
“It was such a joy to watch Macey win that state championship,” said Price, the GO Junior Golf Series founder and director, who is gearing up for his 16th season. “She started as a skinny little 11- or 12-year-old out here, just learning the game, taking the maximum strokes.
“Now, look where she’s at — she’s a state champion and so many people, including myself, of course, take so much pride in her accomplishment.”
Price cites Brown, among many others, as a notable example of what can happen when youngsters start young in golf and work their way up the competitive ladder.
“We operate on multiple levels and that’s one of the wonderful things about this series,” Price said. “It’s a developmental program for the younger golfers, an introduction to the sport where they learn the basics and learn to love, appreciate and respect the game.
“For the older, more seasoned golfers, it provides great competitive experience that prepares them for their respective high school seasons. Some go on to play college golf, and a few have turned professional.
Pro golfers who were once part of the GO Series include John Augenstein, who starred at Owensboro Catholic High School, as well as former Apollo High School standout Matt Atkins.
Last year, the series drew about 175 boy and girl golfers, and through the years it has expanded throughout western and southcentral Kentucky.
And, the fire still burns within Price.
“Seeing the impact the Go Series has had on youngsters through the years is an inspiration for me to keep it going,” Price said. “Our wonderful host sites want us to come back, and I feel the series has made a significant contribution to the game of golf, the kids, their parents and grandparents, and society, in general.
“I get particular joy out of watching our youngest golfers learning the game and learning to compete. It’s just great to be able to grow the game like we have through the years. Many of our stars of tomorrow begin here.”
Age division in the series include 8-and-under (3 holes with 8-stroke maximum); 9-10 (6 holes with 8-stroke maximum on Par 3’s and Par 4’s; 9-stroke maximum on Par 5’s); 11-12 (9 holes with 8-stroke maximum on Par 3’s and Par 4’s; 9-stroke maximum on Par 5’s; 13-15 (9 holes with 9-stroke maximum); 13-15 Championship (18 holes); and 16-18 (18 holes).
The series features 16 events between May 26-July 15, including a Northern Series Championship (Country Club of Owensboro) and a Southern Series Championship (Hopkinsville Country Club).
Registration information is available at www.gojunior golfseries.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.