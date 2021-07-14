There were 110 golfers playing in the rain-shortened 16th annual GO Junior Golf Series Tour Championship at Owensboro Country Club on Tuesday.
Colby Vanover (Owensboro) was tour champion (24) of boys 9-10 six holes. Willie Bushong (Owensboro) was tour champion (18) of boys 8-under three holes.
Briley Billingsley (Owensboro) was tour champion (31) of girls 9-10 six holes. Baylie Billingsley (Owensboro) was tour champion (48) of girls 11-12. Hannah Robbins (Owensboro) was tour champion (52) of girls 13-15 nine holes.
Jax Malone (Owensboro) was tour champion (39) of boys 13-15 18 holes. Jackson Mayes (Leitchfield) was tour champion (38) of boys 13-15 nine holes. Treyson Raymer (Madisonville) was tour champion (48) of boys 11-12. Shelton Smith (Roth) was tour champion (37) of boys 16-18 18 holes.
Alexa Salamah (Owensboro) was tour champion (41) of girls 13-15 18 holes. Holly Holton (Owensboro) was tour champion (40) of girls 16-18 18 holes.
Next up will be the Southern Series Championship at Hopkinsville Golf Country Club on Thursday.
RIVERDAWGS 5, BOMBERS 2
Lucas Gulazyuski had a 3-run home run and Bailey Falkenstein had a solo homer to lift the Owensboro RiverDawgs at Dubois County (Ind.).
Nick Belcher got the pitching win, giving up one run over five innings. Ethan Cernahous picked up the save.
