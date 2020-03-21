The Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series has been a staple in Owensboro and the surrounding region for many years now, and founder-director Mark Price is hoping to launch the 15th edition of the tour on time, despite the current lockdown of the nation and world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first event of the series is sheduled to be played May 28.
“We went ahead and opened up registration,” Price said. “So, we’re approaching it like we’re going to be able to start on time, then if we have to adjust we will. Unlike so many other events scheduled for the early spring, including high school spring sports, we’re fortunate from a time perspective that ours is more of a summer event.
“We are monitoring the current situation regarding the national emergency declared by the president. At this time, we fully anticipate that the GO Series will proceed when the summer arrives.
“We will continue to monitor events throughout the spring and we will keep everyone updated.”
Price, a longtime high school golf coach who led Daviess County to the 1995 boys’ KHSAA state championship, acknowledged that the fate of this year’s series rests largely with the golf and country clubs that annually host the events.
“If the local clubs won’t host our tournaments, we won’t have them,” Price said. “Having said that, I remain very optimistic that the series will go on as scheduled.
“Unlike a lot of other sports, with golf you can actually practice social distancing, but, again, a lot of it is out of our control. We will ultimately take every measure necessary to protect our kids.
“As of now, though, we’re planning on playing the series as planned unless circumstances dictate otherwise — there are a lot of factors involved here.”
The GO Junior Golf Series dates back to 2006, when it hosted six tournaments in its inaugural year. Fourteen years later, the series hosts 16 events at a variety of courses in the region including western and southern Kentucky, along with southern Indiana.
The series strives to provide a positive experience for the young golfer wanting to learn the game, while also preparing the more accomplished junior golfer with championship-yardage competition and preparation for their high school season.
“We teach through competition, the rules, sportsmanship and etiquette of the game,” Price said. “We hope to impress upon the players an appreciation for the life lessons golf teaches, including honesty, integrity, perseverance and patience.”
The series is open to male and female youngsters, ages 18 and under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.