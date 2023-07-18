The Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series closed the book on another successful season at the Northern Series Championship on Monday at Owensboro Country Club, marking the end of a tremendous year of growth for the annual summer competition.
When the tour kicked off May 25 at Henderson’s Bridges Golf Course, however, tournament founder Mark Price wasn’t so sure what to expect.
“It started slow, but gosh, about the third week in, we started having an explosion of interest with people signing up to play,” he said following Monday’s action.
“It all culminated here with this today. It might be the best one we’ve had all year. We had 112 at Ben Hawes, and I think we’re going to beat that today. That’s a lot, I’m thrilled with that.”
In addition to the GO Series website, Price relies on several factors to keep the interest up.
“It’s a combination of word of mouth, social media and the high school golf courses, too — they want their kids playing in this,” he said. “The really top-notch golfers, they’ll go play in AJGA events and national events, but a lot of coaches use this to develop their younger kids to get them ready for when the older kids graduate. That’s a big benefit, too.”
Over the years, Price has seen first-hand just how beneficial the GO Series can be for developing golfers, even at the youngest age.
“It starts with the scorecards, we teach them how to fill those out,” he said. “They don’t really fully understand in the 8-and-under divisions and some of the 9-10s, but when they get to the 11-12 division, then they understand how to keep another person’s card and how to check that. That’s the basis that we start with. If you have your score right and everybody behaves well, then you’re going to have a good day. Then, you start talking about the more advanced things like drops on hazards or penalty areas, those are things they learn out here.
“We’ve seen these girls and guys get better from year to year, at all levels. As a former high school golf coach, we prepare them for that so that when they get to high school golf, then they’re ready to go and have a leg up on things.”
Monday’s season finale went on without a hitch after early-morning rain showers threatened to delay the event.
“I do want to give credit to the players for their pace of play today,” Price said, noting that there hadn’t been a delay all summer. “The players have learned to play at the pace that golf should be played in tournament play. They did a great job of that today. We got done an hour and a half earlier than we thought we would, and that’s a credit to the players playing at a great pace. Golf is a lot more fun when you play at a really good pace like that.”
Price also credited the golf courses throughout western Kentucky for helping the tour run so smoothly, as well as sponsors like the Worth Insurance Group, Chick-fil-A of Owensboro and Hopkinsville, Elder Advantage and Pediatric Dentistry of Owensboro/Dr. Jay Crews.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “They make you feel so welcome, they really appreciate giving the kids a chance to play the game. Also, they know that’s the future. We couldn’t do it without them opening up their courses like Owensboro Country Club did today. We couldn’t have a really good, quality tour without them. They see the benefit of it, too. The local city courses, Ben Hawes and Hillcrest — Charles Whelan does a great job with his junior program, and he understands the benefit of it.
“We have a loyal crew of sponsors that understand what this is about. We’re grateful for everything they do for us. We’re happy and humbled that they want to do that.”
Now, with the 18th season of GO Junior Series golf in the books, Price has some time to reflect on what the tour accomplished this year — and every year since 2006.
“We just wanted to start it because there was no other place for kids to go, and that’s still true today,” he said. “They can still go play statewide golf, but they’ve got to travel. Now, they’ve got 15 tournaments basically within an hour or hour and a half to travel to. I just can’t believe that it’s grown like it has this year. This year has been unlike any other because it started so slow and then, all of a sudden, it just started to grow and explode. We had so many kids join mid-season, and that was something that we haven’t seen a lot of before.
“We just took it year by year, and now 18 years later, here we are.”
