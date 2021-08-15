Emily Goff scored two goals and dished an assist in Ohio County’s 5-3 loss to Henderson County in a girls’ high school soccer match on Saturday in Henderson.
Carly Embry also scored for the Lady Eagles (1-1), who also got assists from Kacie Embry and Emily Tichenor.
Ohio County goalkeeper Gracie Hall made 10 saves.
