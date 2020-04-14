The COVID-19 pandemic has had a radical effect on sports fans in a variety of ways, not the least of which is that — excluding the rare exception — there are virtually no sports being played.
This, of course, means no live sports on television — and we’re not used to that.
Gradually over the past 40 years, we’ve become inundated with televised sports on a daily basis and going cold turkey without them over the past five weeks or so has been a shock to the system. It hasn’t been easy.
In the age of cable and satellite TV, we’ve become used to having a plethora of events to choose from on any given day, in any given season — multiple choices in every sport you can name, with specific networks for virtually all major professional sports, as well as specific networks for major collegiate conferences around the nation.
So, it’s been tough to be quarantined, turn on the TV, and ... nothing.
The sports networks are doing the best they know how, of course, filling their 24-hour cycles with reruns of memorable events from the past, documentaries and the occasional bit of “news” that comes forth during a time when everyone is generally hunkered down in their homes.
But it’s a far cry from what we’ve grown accustomed to — and if you’re a tried-and-true sports fan, my bet is that you can’t wait for a return to normalcy, or at the least the new normal, when it comes to televised sports. You’re eager to watch live competition, and so am I.
I feel your pain.
What we’re now experiencing has reminded me a bit of the pre-cable days from my youth, in the 1960s, when there were only three network stations and, comparatively speaking, only a few live sporting events broadcast per week.
NBC had it’s Major League Baseball “Game of the Week” on Saturdays, and that was basically it. On Sundays, ABC would show an NBA basketball game, and that was it. On Sundays in the fall, CBS carried an NFL game and NBC carried an AFL game. ABC’s “Monday Night Football” didn’t arrive until 1970.
Golf coverage was pretty decent back then, certainly all the major championships were televised on the weekends; as were major tennis championships, auto races and horse races.
Still, it was nowhere near the wall-to-wall coverage we have today.
Broadcasts at the collegiate level also were minimal, with just one or two basketball and football games televised per week. The NCAA, in fact, had strict, unbending limitations regarding televised sports at the time. It was a special treat, then, when you got the opportunity to watch anything at all.
Beyond all this, we received our TV signal via an antenna. There was no such thing as high definition, and a clear picture on the screen was anything but guaranteed. Vertical and horizontal interference was commonplace, as was trying to watch an event through “snow” (bad signal) on the screen. And, if you needed to adjust the picture or change the channel, there was no remote control — you got up and worked the knobs and turned the dial on your own.
I can remember vividly when it all began to change in a major way.
In the fall of 1979, ESPN launched out of a tiny studio in Bristol, Connecticut. At the outset, the network had no programming rights to speak of, and I distinctly recall watching such events as badminton instruction in the beginning, but still being weirdly fascinated that there was a 24-hour sports network on the air. The following year, ESPN acquired rights to broadcast the early rounds of the NCAA Basketball Tournament and, well, the rest is history.
In the four decades since, of course, there has been just more and more and more televised sports. We’ve all become spoiled by it, taken it for granted and have, perhaps, overindulged in it. We’ve come to expect that, through one source or another, we can watch just about anything we want to watch. Whether that’s good or bad for us over the long haul is open to debate, but that’s the way it is, and we’ve gotten used to it.
And, let’s not kid ourselves here, we’ll be oh, so thankful when it returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.