Golf was one of the few sports or recreation activities that was not negatively effected by the COVID-19 shutdown of 2020.
Rounds of golf and revenues for public courses were very strong across the United States in 2020 and that growth stayed level in some areas for 2021.
“COVID was a boost for golf nationwide as rounds and revenues skyrocketed in 2020 and early 2021,” said Charles Whelan, golf course manager for the City of Owensboro. “We continue to trend well looking back at pre-pandemic numbers but are down on a direct comparison to 2020/2021.
“The good news is all the new golfers and even golfers who had stepped away from the sport seem to still be playing. As we get back to more normal in society they aren’t playing as much but are still coming out occasionally. This sets us up for a good 2022 season and keeps rounds and revenue above those pre-2019 numbers.”
Scott Stuckey, the greenskeeper at Windridge Country Club, said the amount of play in 2021 was almost identical to 2020.
“I guess more people picked it up that year (2020),” Stuckey said. “Last year we thought we couldn’t count on it to keep going, but play stayed up. Every time we’ve had a break and the weather was decent, we have people coming out. This was the busiest winter I’ve seen out here.”
Stuckey has been at Windridge since 2004.
Rounds at Panther Creek Golf Club also kept up 2020 levels in 2021.
“Our rounds through 2021 were very comparable to the COVID season of 2020,” said Kevin Ferguson, owner at Panther Creek. “However, during both seasons we experienced some really good weather to go along with that. With what’s been thrown at us thus far this spring, it’s been tough to fill up the tee sheet. What’s been encouraging though is when the weather has cooperated this season, we’re seeing similar rounds as prior years. I’m optimistic the demand is still available, however the weather has to cut us some slack as well.”
There was a slight dip in playing numbers at The Pearl Club in 2021, but they were still up above 2019 numbers.
“Compared 2021 we were down 10%, but we were up 40% in 2020 versus 2019. Last year we retained 90% of the increase from the COVID year that went up,” said Terry Delk, club manager and head golf pro. “Our biggest growth area is from southern Indiana, it’s so much less expensive to play at the Pearl Club than any comparable course in southern Indiana.”
