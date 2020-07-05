Say this about COVID-19: It hasn’t hurt the golf business in Owensboro. In fact, it’s helped it — in some instances, considerably.
That’s the consensus after a canvas of the county’s golf courses, each of which is taking all the necessary precautions to keep patrons as safe as possible.
At both Hillcrest and Ben Hawes, play is up considerably, according to Charles Whelan, golf course manager for the City of Owensboro.
“Actually, the activity is really good at both courses,” Whelan said. “The rounds are up even with the restrictions in place. I think the cancellation of some youth sports in the spring and the fact that some people have been off work has played a role.
“It’s been crazy — it’s been awesome.”
At both venues, starter times have been imposed. Tee times were every 16 minutes at the start of the pandemic; now, they are every 10 minutes. Safeguards are in place for carts and pins.
“Once they’re on the golf course,” Whelan said, “there’s never really crowding. It’s worked out real well for us.”
There has been an average of between 125 and 155 rounds played a day, according to Whelan, who has added extra staff during the pandemic from The Edge Ice Center, Smothers Park and the city’s swimming pools.
“We had a record May,” Whelan said. “Our rounds for the fiscal year, which just ended, are 3% up for Hawes and 8% up for Hillcrest. That’s pretty good.”
Play has also been brisk at the Pearl Club, at the Summit.
“It’s been good for us because golf is one of the only sporting activities people have been able to do during the pandemic,” said Pearl Club assistant pro Dylan Hardesty. “Of course, it’s a bad situation we’re all dealing with on the pandemic, but it’s been good for golf.
“Golfers are thankful that the courses have stayed open, and it’s not just local people. We’ve had a lot come in from Indiana to play.
“Through it all, our biggest concern has been making sure everyone is safe.”
At Windridge Country Club, not only has play increased, but interest in club membership is sharply up, according to club manager Sharon Rickard.
“People have been looking for a place to go, for something to do, and business has been good out here,” Rickard said. “Play is at a much higher rate than before the pandemic.
“It draws in people who are seeing the club for the first time, and we’ve picked up 35 new members since December. Of those, many have come on board since March, when the pandemic started shutting other things down.”
Interest in playing golf is also high at Owensboro Country Club, according to PGA professional Jason Fitch.
“When all this first started it was kind of strange,” Fitch said. “For a while there, it was the only game in town.
“We weren’t prepared for play to pick up like it did, but it was kind of cool to see that happen.”
Fitch believes the pandemic has helped make people more appreciative of the sport.
“It’s kind of opened people’s eyes about the level of fun you can have playing golf,” Fitch said. “I think it’s helped people better understand what a great game golf is, how enjoyable it can be and how it can be a sport you can play your entire life.”
Panther Creek Golf Club also has experienced an increase in participation.
“We’re up, for sure,” said Panther Creek manager Kevin Ferguson. “There haven’t been too many options for sports during the pandemic, and I also think one of the catalysts has been the great spring we’ve enjoyed, weather-wise.”
It’s led to generations of golfers playing together.
“I’ve seen more families come out together and play,” Ferguson said. “This includes a lot of new faces and some faces I haven’t seen in a while.
“Plus, people simply have more free time on their hands to play a sport like golf, which can be a little time consuming.
“We hope it keeps rolling.”
