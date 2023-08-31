Extreme heat and humidity that took over the tri-state area all last week didn’t cause too many problems for golf courses in Owensboro-Daviess County.
Temperatures were consistently in the low to mid-90s throughout the week, and heat indexes saw “feels like” temperatures climb above 110 degrees late last week.
The weather returned to much more moderate summer temperatures this week. The temperature was 81 degrees at 4 p.m. on Tuesday with the “feels like” temperature at 82.
“It was probably more difficult to deal with from a people standpoint. It was tough to work in,” Kevin Glover, Course Superintendent at Owensboro Country Club, said of the extreme heat last week. “It’s been a pretty mild summer. If the temperature gets down in the 60s at night time it’s gives some good relief. It’s the 75-80 degree mornings that are a killer.”
Golf course workers pretty much agreed that it was good the extreme heat event was short in duration, not still going on, or going on for two or three weeks in a row. Longer periods of high heat and humidity can have a negative effect on different types of grasses.
“I don’t believe we did anything out of the ordinary,” said Kevin Ferguson, owner at Panther Creek Golf Club. “If anything, we may have spent more time monitoring the greens than we usually do. We just had to tough it out. Thankfully, it was short-lived.”
Bermuda grass is used on a lot of fairways in the area.
“Bermuda grass, it likes the heat,” said Scott Stuckey, greenskeeper at Windridge Country Club.
“Bermuda takes the heat just fine, it is not an issue. We’ve had a good year out here.”
Ben Hawes and Hillcrest golf courses both held up fairly well in the heat last week.
“My Superintendents at Hillcrest and Ben Hawes were able maintain turf conditions given the extreme heat,” said Charles Whelan, City of Owensboro golf course manager for Ben Hawes and Hillcrest courses. “We do quite a bit of hand watering in the afternoons to maintain the Bentgrass greens. We also planned ahead with some moisture regulators that were applied before the heat hit. Fairways and tees at both golf courses are Bermuda grass so they thrived in the heat and humidity.”
“We have Bermuda fairways, and they love that heat and humidity,” said Nolan White, Superintendent at The Pearl Club. “The Bentgrass is where we run into issues, the nights where the lows run into upper 70s. But, we’ve had a really good year here, no issues with greens stressing.”
“The Bermuda fairways and tees, they look absolutely awesome,” Glover said.
Most of the challenges involved with excessive heat and humidity are making sure water levels on greens are right.
“If you over water when it is hot and humid, it kind of cooks the grass plants,” Stuckey said. “You just have to be real careful.”
“The biggest thing with that is moisture management,” White said. “If the greens are too wet, they have a risk of getting fungus, but you want to water enough to keep them cool.”
There are devices that can be used to help with water management.
“There’s a tool that measures water content, and we watch the evaporation rate,” Glover said. “It’s a little art and a little science mixed together.”
