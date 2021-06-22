Sam Bodine has a good time explaining to his family what he does as course superintendent at Ben Hawes and Hillcrest golf courses.
“My family just thinks I mow grass every day,” Bodine said, laughing.
That has been a big part of the job this golf season on fairways of some city-county courses.
“The fairways are Bermuda grass, and it loves the heat, so it’s growing like crazy and we have to mow it every day,” Bodine said.
Days for golf course superintendents and other greens workers usually start around sunrise. Players are teeing off early in the mornings, and there has been a lot of traffic at city-county courses.
Nolan White is the course superintendent at The Pearl Club.
“We usually try to be going by 6 in the morning, and on weekends we go a little earlier,” White said. “Every day we’re either mowing or rolling greens. We rotate fairways we mow, depending on how fast they’re growing.”
Keeping greens from turning brown is probably the biggest challenge for superintendents at golf courses.
“What we have on the greens is cool season grass, so it doesn’t like the heat,” Bodine said. “That’s why you saw us putting water down there. We’re just trying to keep it green.”
It is a common situation in this part of the U.S. with humid summer days and often warm nights.
“That’s one of our biggest things, from 11 in the morning to 5 or 6 in the afternoon, checking moisture levels on the greens,” White said. “We make numerous loops through the day, we have to figure how much humidity is out there.”
A device is used when trying to measure moisture, which is a big help, White said. He has been at The Pearl for three years.
Cooling greens and checking moisture are constant jobs, and they require touch-up watering sometimes.
“They’ll get hot and start turning brown,” Bodine said. “You can nurse them back, but it’s a full time job just keeping on them. Bentgrass, it’s mowed real low, with the heat and wind, once they dry up it’s hard to get them to come back.”
Bodine worked 4 1/2 years as an assistant to Kevin Logsdon, who retired last October.
A new maintenance building will be moved in to soon at Ben Hawes.
Scott Stucky has been a superintendent at Windridge Country Club since 2004.
“Today was a good day, it was cool and we got some rain,” Stucky said Monday.
Greens have done well and the fairways have filled in at Windridge. Stucky and his crew have been mowing fairways a lot, also getting started around 6 a.m.
Being outside has been a favorite part of the job through the years for Stucky.
“I’m an outside person, that has quite a bit to do with it,” Stucky said. “I used to golf a lot when I first got into this, but if you golf at your own course, I always see stuff on the course I need to be working on.”
Different chemicals and fertilizers are also sprayed at different times at golf courses.
There were some projects that went on in the winter or are being finished up now. Tree work is usually done in the winter as well.
For now, keeping courses green and mowed in the right combinations is the focus.
Ben Hawes and Hillcrest are city public courses. The Pearl Club, Windridge and Panther Creek Golf Club have public play as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.