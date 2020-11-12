One sports activity that thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic was the game played with the crooked stick and dimpled ball.
Public golf courses in Owensboro-Daviess County all saw increased rounds of play during the spring and summer, and that has continued into what has been a pleasant fall.
Charles Whelan, golf course manager for Ben Hawes and Hillcrest who is also on the board of directors for the Kentucky PGA, said “state-wide, the pandemic has given the golf industry a boost.
“When other sports and facilities were forced to close, golf was one of the few things you could continue to play thanks to being an outdoor activity with low contact.”
Ben Hawes and Hillcrest saw increases in play from 20-25%, according to Whelan. That level of increase was pretty consistent at other public courses locally.
“We were up almost 30%,” said Terry Delk, general manager of the Pearl Club. “Seems like golf was one of the few safe activities during COVID.”
Making things safe according to state health-mandated protocols required a lot of effort from all of the golf courses.
“We have made numerous adjustments at both courses,” Whelan said. “Of course masks are required to enter either location, we are still only allowing single-rider carts unless (from) same household. We sanitize frequently, including before and after a cart goes out. We have reduced tee times at Ben Hawes by three times an hour to help control the crowd and better manage the cart situation, given so many carts are going out.”
Cup caddies were purchased at both locations that allowed a golfer to hole his or her putt and never have to touch the flag stick.
All water coolers, fountains, ball washers and benches were removed on both courses to try and eliminate areas of contact.
“The no water coolers on the course was difficult during the summer, but customers understood, and we tried to remind them before going out on the course just in case they wanted to purchase water or bring their own,” Whelan said. “We have coolers on the carts and offer free ice, so that helped tremendously.”
Course workers who were cleaning carts and keeping courses running smoothly were busy at all of the courses.
“It has been difficult keeping up pace with the demand and limited number of golf carts due to the single-rider policy, but they have responded well, and I am very appreciative of their hard work,” Whelan said.
Kevin Ferguson, owner of Panther Creek Golf Club, said COVID increased the number golfers at his course, but he cited the good weather over the spring and summer as having also helped.
Each area course plans work to be done on their courses during the winter to get ready for spring 2021.
“We’ll be expanding some of our senior tees this winter,” Ferguson said. “Those are our most-played tees, and several of them need renovated. However, they’ve suggested to ‘just make the holes bigger.’ ”
Windridge Country Club acting president Kevin Kabalen thought summer golfing had gone well.
“We had over 100 entries into this year’s Gold Rush, with the rest of the tournaments being just as packed,” Kabalen said. “Everyone thinks we are a private course, but we aren’t, we take public play seven days a week.”
Delk said work on bunkers at the Pearl Club would continue to get them in better shape for next summer.
“We are reworking our practice facility to add a practice bunker and chipping facility,” Delk said.
Continued work on improving drainage, working on tee boxes and rebuilding some bunkers will be going on at the city golf courses.
“For next season, I hope the weather stays this good, golf stays on the forefront of everyone’s mind, and we can get back to two riders per cart,” Whelan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.