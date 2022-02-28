Kellan Grady was one of the perimeter Kentucky players who needed to be scoring with the absences of TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler in recent games.
The graduate shooting guard has been a major factor when he got things going from 3-point range for the Wildcats lately.
But, Grady only got three shots off in UK’s 75-73 loss at Arkansas last Saturday, and he didn’t make a 3 until there were two minutes left. Davion Mintz also had an 0-2 shooting day, and that was the production of UK’s starting backcourt.
Wheeler scored 14 points and Washington had 10 as they played 29 and 35 minutes, respectively. They had been out for two games to take recovery time for injuries. No. 6 Kentucky is 23-6, 12-4 in the SEC.
Part of Grady’s problem was sitting with two fouls in the first half. But he never got going after halftime. Arkansas was the first time Grady hadn’t played at least 36 minutes in UK’s last 10 games. He was held under double figures twice in that stretch — with three points at Arkansas and six points in the loss at Tennessee.
“They played great defense, sometimes you’re going to struggle,” said Oscar Tshiebwe of Grady. Arkansas couldn’t guard Tshiebwe, who carried UK with 30 points and 18 rebounds, while playing all but 35 seconds of the game.
A couple of times in the last few weeks, UK coach John Calipari has said Grady needed to outwork the players defending him.
“He did not work until the very last 3,” Calipari said Saturday. “I kept saying when Oscar gets it, why are you standing? The last play he went four steps out, raced to the corner, got a wide open shot, that’s the only time all game he did it. I probably said it in every huddle, 10 times during the game, he and Davion both, they stood on the perimeter.”
Arkansas had taller defenders who could handle Grady and Mintz. Grady had a 3-point try blocked with six seconds to go.
“You have got to work harder than they are,” Calipari said. “We ran him on the baseline, we ran him on down screens, they worked harder, he couldn’t get a shot off.”
Calipari wanted to make it clear that everybody involved could gotten more done — except for Tshiebwe.
“Let’s all recognize we all could’ve done better. I could’ve done better. That last play for Kellan to shoot that, I had another call and I didn’t make it, the one that got blocked, I had a play that would’ve been better for him and for us.”
