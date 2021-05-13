Allie Graham went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to drive visiting Whitesville Trinity past Warren Central 13-3 in a five-inning high school softball game on Wednesday night in Bowling Green.
Madison McDaniel also went 3-for-4 for the Lady Raiders, who got two hits each from Katherine Hibbitt and Georgia Howard. Cassidy Morris added a double.
Trinity scored six first-inning runs and put the contest away by scoring three runs in the second and three more in the third.
Brianna Rudisell was the winning pitcher.
Trinity improved to 9-12 with the victory, while the Lady Dragons slipped to 2-14.
The Lady Raiders play host to Russellville on Thursday.
(linescore information incomplete)
