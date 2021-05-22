Lilli Grant wasn’t going to let another golden opportunity slip away from the Owensboro Catholic High School softball team on Friday.
Grant had watched the Lady Aces squander two bases-loaded opportunities in the second and third innings when she stepped to the plate with the bags filled with two outs in the fourth.
Grant, only a sophomore, delivered a bases-clearing triple to key Catholic’s 9-2 victory over visiting Ohio County at Parents Park.
“I just wanted to hit the ball hard in the gap to help my team win,” Grant said. “I was confident at the plate all day. After that first at-bat, I felt like I was going to help my team every time I stepped up there.”
Grant did, finishing with a triple, a double, a single and five RBIs.
“She’s been hitting the ball well lately,” Catholic High coach Jeremy Phelps said. “She didn’t even start the game, but she’s a great example of someone who was ready to play, ready to produce when her opportunity came.
“We’re growing that way as a team, and this is encouraging to see.”
Catholic took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Camille Conkright reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on an RBI groundout off the bat of Bailey Hamilton.
In the third, the Lady Aces (19-9) increased their advantage to 3-0 when Gracie Jennings drove in a run with a bunt single and Grant had an RBI on an infield single.
Grant’s heroics broke the game open in Catholic’s four-run fourth, which also included an RBI single by Brooke Hamilton.
The Lady Aces made it 8-0 in the fifth when Hadley Phelps singled, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Conkright, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Lady Eagles error.
Ohio County (7-17) pulled within 8-2 in the sixth when Kara Leach reached on an infield single and Elli Graves homered to left, but, following a double by Sidney Hudnall, Catholic reliever Brooke Hamilton worked out of a jam to quell the threat.
Catholic scored its final run in the sixth when Brooke Hamilton doubled and scored on a double by Grant.
Lexi Hatchett picked up the pitching victory, working four scoreless innings before giving way to Hamilton.
“I thought we had a lot of three-ball counts early in the game, but we made some big pitches to avoid trouble,” Phelps said. “Coming through like that in big situations is critical as we prepare for postseason play.”
In addition to the production provided by Grant, Catholic got two hits each from Brooke Hamilton, Hannah Carter and Addison Tignor.
Graves finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs to pace the Lady Eagles.
OHIO COUNTY000 002 0 — 2 6 2
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC102 411 x — 9 12 0
WP-Hatchett. LP-Decker. 2B-Sandefur, Hudnall (Ohio), Grant, Carter, Br. Hamilton (Catholic). 3B-Grant (Catholic). HR-Graves (Ohio).
