Lilli Grant had been showing some signs of power in the last couple of Owensboro Catholic softball games.
The junior center fielder left no doubt in her power batting display against Owensboro High School on Monday.
Grant hit two towering home runs to left field, collecting three runs with each bomb, to lead the Lady Aces to a 10-2 win over OHS at Shifley Park. Grant also drilled a triple in the second inning.
Her first homer was in the third inning, and her second came in the top of the fourth, pushing Catholic to a 9-0 lead.
“I had to adjust for sure,” Grant said. “I was just trying to go to the plate, went up there told myself to put the bat to the ball. I was really was not expecting it, but it was right where I wanted it, and I took it. At the beginning of the season, a scrimmage I had a foul ball that was over, and this last game, against Muhlenberg, the wind caught it and every one was like it was going out. Those are the only two power hits I think I had.”
Grant has shown some signs in practice and in those scrimmages.
“Like last year, you never know who it’s going to be on offense, that’s a nice spark right there,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said of Grant. “I’d seen it in practice, knew it was coming eventually, didn’t know when it was going to get here. She was the one hitting like that in both scrimmage games. That helps the rest of the team too.
“She hit the ball really well Saturday, the wind was blowing straight in (at home against Muhlenberg County) and she would’ve hit two home runs, both came back and landed on the warning track. They were hits. She got confidence on Saturday. She was batting at the bottom of the lineup last year, looking for others to lead the team, we’ve been talking to her about she’s one of the leaders on this team now.”
Bailey Hamilton nearly homered to center after a long at-bat, and her double made it 6-0 with one out in the top of the fourth, before Grant’s second homer. Hamilton also had an RBI in the seventh, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Ashten Tignor was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Addison Tignor was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Jaiden Grant was 3-for-3
Alexis Hatchett pitched well for Catholic, striking out 10 and giving up three hits.
“We didn’t have success before changing speeds, and hitting her spots, she had a little confidence throwing (off-speed) early in the game, and that keeps them off balance,” Phelps said.
Catholic went to 5-3 with the victory, 1-1 in the 9th District. Owensboro is 1-4 on the season.
Owensboro scored two runs in the fourth with Ellington Embry getting a triple and Kirsten Tindle having an RBI single.
“The five-run fourth inning changed the game, we were in the game 4-0, then gave up five in the top of the fourth,” OHS coach Quincy Moorman said.
OWENS. CATH. 013 500 1 — 10 16 0
OWENSBORO 000 020 0 — 2 3 1
WP-Hatchett. LP-Keller. 2B-Ba. Hamilton (C). 3B-Grant (C), Embry (O). HR-Grant 2 (C).
