LEXINGTON — Ballard had revenge on its mind when it faced Daviess County in Friday’s quarterfinals of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament.
The Lady Bruins ended Daviess County’s season with a 7-0 loss at John Cropp Stadium at the University of Kentucky.
DC upset Ballard 2-1 in the first round of the 2021 state tournament, when the Lady Panthers reached the state championship game.
There was no such good fortune for DC this time, which couldn’t hit Ballard standout pitcher Brooke Gray. Gray finished with 11 strikeouts and didn’t give up a hit until Jessie Daniels managed a single in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Ballard ran its record to 37-0 and will face South Warren in Saturday’s state tournament semifinals.
Daviess County’s season finished 31-6.
“They’re a good team,” DC coach John Biggs said. “They hit the ball really well. Gray is good. One of the things we said going in was if we had double-digit strikeouts, it was going to be a long night. We had 11. Her speed, the way she’s moving the ball around, we didn’t put enough balls in play to make them move around.
“You look at it, and there was two innings there. They put up the five spot, then the home run pitch which was early in the game kind of set the tone right there.”
The DC-Ballard game started two hours after its scheduled time because of rain delays during an afternoon quarterfinal game.
It didn’t take long for Ballard to show its power, getting a two-run home run from Alyssa Simmons in the top of the first inning after Mikayla Milby tripled to get on with two outs.
Daviess County couldn’t answer in the bottom of the first. Raylee Roby got two strikeouts as Ballard went 1-2-3 in the top of second inning.
Gray struck out two and got a pop out from Daniels in the bottom of the second. After Daniels got out to start the inning, umpires stopped the game and issued warnings to both Ballard and Daviess County.
Gray recorded two more strikeouts before getting a flyout to end the third inning. Gray had five strikeouts through three innings.
Ballard broke the game open with five runs in the top of the fourth to go up 7-0. Ballard got a towering double by Imari Golden that scored Macy McCoy, who reached on a single, making it 4-0. Ballard got one run home on a Lillian Koch single, and scored two more on a Rylee Carter single. Milby added another run-scoring single.
Daviess County didn’t get a baserunner on until Hattie Newman walked with one out in the bottom of the fourth.
Ballard got two on in the top of the sixth, but Roby got out of the inning without any further scoreboard damage. Roby struck out six and gave up nine hits.
BALLARD 200 500 0 — 7 9 0
DAVIESS COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
WP-Gray. LP-Roby. 2B-Golden (B). 3B-Milby (B). HR-Simmons (B).
