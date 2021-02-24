Stephanie Gray was accepting a USTA Kentucky award Tuesday afternoon with courts filling up with kids at Centre Court.
Gray got the 2020 Paulette Griffith Local League Coordinator award, given to an individual who has demonstrated excellent leadership and management of a local USTA league or program.
Gray helped keep courts full during regional level Kentucky State Championship qualifiers during the summer.
She is a co-coordinator for Adult Leagues with the Owensboro-Daviess County Tennis Association
Gray lives in McLean County and is a teacher at the Innovation Academy in Owensboro.
She started playing tennis again several years ago after having grown up playing the game.
“When you get out of school, then get married and have little kids, I didn’t play for a long time,” Gray said. “I got back in eight years ago and was a captain of a team, but didn’t start being co-coordinator locally until two years ago.”
Last spring with COVID-19 shutdowns made for a busy summer with local and area leagues trying to qualify for state tournaments in the different age groups and competition levels of USTA.
“In western Kentucky we were scrambling to get our leagues in, you have to qualify to go to state tournament,” Gray said. “We combined our leagues and had a big tournament.”
Teams from Owensboro, Hopkinsville, Paducah, the Purchase area, Bowling Green and Somerset all participated in that tournament. The state championships were in the fall.
The tournament for 55 and over was in Owensboro, and tournaments for 18-over and 40-over were in Hopkinsville. Gray coordinated the combined area tournaments.
“If you play in Louisville, your local season is against 10 or 12 teams,” Gray said. “You have a lot of competition, a lot of preparation before you go to a state tournament.
“If you’re in Owensboro or one of these other small local areas, you only have one team to play against and you’ve probably been playing against the same people the whole year.
“It was nice to bring the whole area together and play against some different people, then you feel a lot better prepared when you go to the state tournament.
“The state had always wanted us to do that, and it just never happened, and this kind of forced the issue, this past year. I just kind of took it head on and said let’s try it.”
The Western Kentucky Regional Combined Adult League Tournament will see a second year on March 6 with the 55-and over leagues at Centre Court.
Tennis seemed to see a boom during last spring and summer, with athletic participation options limited by COVID-19 restrictions and shutdowns.
The USTA announced Tuesday that tennis participation increased by 22% in 2020, with 21.64 million people hitting the courts according to recent data from the Physical Activity Council’s Participation (PAC) report produced by Sports Marketing Surveys. The survey and report monitor more than 120 different sports and activities participated in by Americans.
Of the more than 21 million Americans saying they played tennis last year, 6.78 million were new and returning players. The near three million new players (2.96 million) was a 44% increase over new players in 2019. Additionally, the 3.82 million Americans who returned to the sport was a 40% increase over those returning to the sport in 2019.
