Owensboro High School has been on a good run to start the 2020 volleyball season.
The Lady Devils were 5-0 heading into a Monday match with another team trying to make a mark in the 3rd Region, Grayson County.
The Lady Cougars had only lost to Breckinridge County, and they were able to run their record to 8-1 while handing OHS its first loss of the season.
Playing well along the front line, Grayson County beat the Lady Devils 3-1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14) at the OHS gym.
“It was probably the best match we’ve played as a team,” Grayson County coach Kelli Hall said. “We pulled a lot of things in that we’ve been working on.”
Grayson County’s Ella Robinson and Chloe Cox were tough to handle along the net. Robinson had 16 kills while Cox had 15.
They each got on runs in the third and fourth sets.
“We’ve seen a lot of these girls in club ball, seen how all these teams in the region keep getting stronger,” OHS coach Melissa Hibbs said. “If you do not come with your A game somebody else will.”
OHS never could get points strung together other than in the first set.
“We played well in that first set,” Hibbs said. “The second set we came out strong, winning some good points, then we’d get back there on that serving line and just miss it and take away our momentum. We missed way too many serves.
“We were just up and down. We showed our youth a little bit at times.”
Lainey Hayden had 24 digs and 10 kills for OHS. Jersie Rhineburger had 15 digs. Brooklyn Williams had five kills and three digs. Krystell Pappas had 23 assists, six kills and seven digs.
“In each set, even though we got behind, we kept fighting back and made it a game,” Hibbs said. “You’ve got to give respect to Grayson County. They kept putting the pressure on us, kept the ball going, forced us to make a lot of errors.
Owensboro fell to 5-1 and will go to Daviess County for a 9th District match on Tuesday.
“We’re talking one game at a time right now and being better tomorrow than we were today,” Hibbs said. “That’s going to be our thing all year.”
