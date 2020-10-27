Grayson County knocked defending regional champion Owensboro Catholic out of the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Cougars beat Catholic 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16) on Monday at the Grayson County High School gym.
It was the first regional tournament match win since 2004 and put Grayson County in Wednesday’s semifinals against Meade County.
Grayson County fought back from a 7-point deficit in the first set win and get momentum.
Jenna Glenn had 28 digs for Catholic and was named to the All-Tournament team.
Cate Sights had 15 kills and three blocks. Madeline Castlen had 12 kills and six blocks. Kennedy Murphy had 25 assists. Emily Christian had 21 digs and five aces.
Grayson County improves to 20-3.
Owensboro Catholic finished 7-12.
MEADE BEATS OHIO COUNTY
Meade County beat Ohio County 3-2 (14-25, 25-13, 27-25, 22-25, 15-2) in the other regional quarterfinal match.
Heaven Vanover had nine digs and six kills for Ohio County. Madison Decker had 11 digs.
Kaitlyn Sampson had 14 kills and 25 digs
Camryn Kennedy had 28 assists and was named to the retion All-Tournament team.
Ohio County finished 13-5.
Meade County heads to the semifinal round at 6-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.