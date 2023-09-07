Kara Green recorded a hat trick, and Apollo High School got off to a quick start on the way to capturing a 3-1 girls’ soccer victory over district foe Owensboro on Wednesday night at AHS.
Green, a junior midfielder, struck just five minutes into the contest to give the E-Gals (6-5, 2-3 9th District) an early advantage, flipping the script from the teams’ first meeting this season.
“It helped calm the game down for us,” said Apollo coach Zach Akin, whose team topped OHS 2-1 on Aug. 15. “The first time against them, we went down 1-nil, so having somebody go out and get the first goal in early fashion, it helped settle our nerves so we could get out there and play the way we wanted to play for the rest of the game.”
With an early lead, Akin added, his squad was able to apply some of the fundamentals they’ve been working on all season.
“We moved the ball well, we went from side to side well, and honestly, that’s a really solid performance from us,” he said. “I think, in terms of how we want to play going forward, tonight’s a good standard for us.”
Green added her second goal later in the half to give the E-Gals a 2-0 advantage at intermission.
However, the Lady Devils (2-8, 0-5) had a response when senior midfielder Sydney Lovett found junior defender Georgia Warren for a goal five minutes into the second half.
“We started out a little slow,” said OHS first-year coach Sarah Poole. “Obviously, they scored in the first five minutes, and that kind of set the tempo for the game. We put a few things together in the second half.
“We’re still learning and growing and trying to figure out where everybody needs to be on the field. We’re not playing our best yet, but we’re working on it.”
Green capped off her scoring later in the second half to provide the final margin.
Senior forward Jolie Foster and freshman forward Lilli Ruth each had an assist for Apollo, while senior goalkeeper Ashton Leigh recorded four saves.
“Coming out of halftime, I think we switched off a little bit,” Akin admitted. “We gave up a goal in the first five minutes, but I think our response was good. We came out again after the goal and moved the ball a little bit better after their score.”
Lady Devils senior goalkeeper Emma Wilkins made 16 saves in net.
OHS, battling injuries to several players, will look to snap its five-game losing skid Thursday night with a matchup at Henderson County.
Apollo will look for its third straight win and its fifth victory in six outings when the E-Gals travel to face South Warren on Thursday.
“We’re starting to build and gain momentum at the right time,” Akin said. “This is a really good district performance for us heading into some difficult games ahead. I really think we’re heading in the right direction.
“Ball movement and things like that are looking good, so we’re looking to build on that and improve and just keep going so, hopefully, we can get to where we want to be come postseason.”
