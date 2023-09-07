Kara Green recorded a hat trick, and Apollo High School got off to a quick start on the way to capturing a 3-1 girls’ soccer victory over district foe Owensboro on Wednesday night at AHS.

Green, a junior midfielder, struck just five minutes into the contest to give the E-Gals (6-5, 2-3 9th District) an early advantage, flipping the script from the teams’ first meeting this season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.