Becca Greenwell had moved on with her life after long pursuing a professional career in the WNBA.
After being plagued by a series of injuries that appeared to short-circuit her playing career, the former Owensboro Catholic High School and Duke University star is now enjoying an internship with the National Basketball Players Association in midtown Manhattan in New York City.
For several years, she also has been a youth basketball trainer, and recently teamed with a sports performance coach, Dr. John O’Connor, to produce virtual workouts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But a funny thing happened to Greenwell on the way to her new career; she discovered newfound hope that could lead her back to her original dream — playing in the WNBA.
“I thought it was probably over after I had an unsuccessful knee surgery,” Greenwell said, “but I made the decision to have one more surgery, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the results. My knee feels better than it has in years.
“So, I’m not 100% done as an active player. I was cleared for agility drills just a week before the coronavirus hit. The timing of that was a little unfortunate, but it left me thinking that I’d like to give it one more try.”
Greenwell has had seven knee surgeries and a back surgery in her career, but she continues to persevere.
“You have to keep believing,” she said. “After what I’ve been through, I’m due for some good luck here and there.”
New York City, of course, became the epicenter of the pandemic in America, and Greenwell was able to get out of Manhattan pretty quickly.
“It was scary because I was taking the subway for my transportation to and from work,” she said. “It was a situation where you were just packed in there with people every time you were on it.
“Fortunately, I was able to get out before it became really bad. I was able to do my work remotely, and that’s been a blessing. I spent about a month with my sister (Rachel) in Morganfield, and since then I’ve come down to Atlanta with my parents.
“All the while I’ve stayed busy with my basketball training and keeping up with my work for the NBPA. It’s actually worked out pretty good for me because I’ve been able to continue to work and at the same time be with my family.”
Greenwell was a McDonald’s All-American at Catholic High, where she set numerous program records; including a national prep record with 17 made 3-point baskets in a game. Despite ongoing knee trouble she continued to be a star at Duke, where she scored 1,328 points, averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game for her career.
Despite being sidelined by another knee surgery in 2018, Greenwell was the 31st overall pick in the WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics.
Now 25, the 6-foot-1 shooting guard is holding out hope for one more shot at the pros.
“I know it probably wouldn’t last long even if I made it back,” Greenwell said, “but if I could get on that court and make just one basket — you know, that would be fine with me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.