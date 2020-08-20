Becca Greenwell believes it is important, essential even, for her to give back to the game that has meant so much to her.
A McDonald’s All-American at Owensboro Catholic High School and later a star at Duke University, Greenwell will be hosting the 3rd Annual BG23 Skills Clinic for boys and girls on Aug. 29 at the Owensboro Family YMCA.
“The goal is to help the campers develop not only on the basketball court, but off the court as well,” said Greenwell, now 25. “It’s an opportunity to tell them my story and emphasize the benefits I got out of playing basketball, including discipline, dedication and overcoming adversity.
“When I was younger, I was privileged to be able to attend camps and clinics, and that’s what really helped me develop as a player. Looking back, I realize how important that was to my career, and this is a chance for me to sort of pay that forward to the youngsters playing today.
“Beyond that, we’re just looking to experience a fun day of basketball.”
In addition to Greenwell, the camp lineup will include Brandon Paquin, a highly-regarded skills trainer out of Louisville, Nick Jones, an injury prevention specialist who works at Owensboro HealthPark, former star player Corey Wilford, now a basketball trainer, and Mikayla Berry, a former star player at Owensboro Catholic High School and Bellarmine University.
COVID-19 pandemic protocols will be implemented.
“We’ve put together an outstanding group for this clinic,” Greenwell said. “We’re really looking forward to a great day of basketball.”
The clinic is limited to 25 players per session, and Greenwell said the first session (10 a.m. to noon, for youngsters in grades 1 through 6) has sold out. There are still spots available, however, for players in grades 7-12 (noon to 2 p.m.). The cost is $40 before Aug. 24, and $50 thereafter. Those interested can register online at rebeccagreenwell.com/camps.
Greenwell, who played through numerous knee injuries requiring several surgeries, has served as an intern with the National Basketball Players Association in grassroots basketball and business development since January. She began her internship in New York City, but since February has been working in a virtual setting in Kentucky due to the pandemic.
“I love what I do, feel like I’m pretty good at it, and they’ve twice extended my internship,” Greenwelll said. “The goal right now is to work for them full time.”
A third-round selection of the Washington Mystics in the 2018 WNBA Draft, Greenwell hasn’t completely abandoned the possibility of playing professional basketball.
“I’m not done, not a hundred percent — I haven’t given up completely,” Greenwell said, with a chuckle. “I just started back playing a little bit, and my knee feels good. I feel like I’m in a good spot. It’s too early to tell right now — we’ll just have to see where it goes from here.”
