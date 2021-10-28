Greenwood at Apollo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Stadium.
Records: Apollo 6-3. Greenwood 6-3.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last meeting: Greenwood won 51-31 in first round of the 2017 KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs in Owensboro.
What’s at stake: The Gators were cruising along at 6-1 before faltering in the teeth of their schedule the past two weeks — losing to in-town rivals Bowling Green (38-8) and South Warren (42-14). Greenwood features a strong and balanced ground attack, led by Tel Tel Long (574 yards, 5 TDs) and Jaylen Board (414 yards, 5 TDs), but quarterback James Salchli has been inconsistent (52-of-121, 1,017 yards, 9 touchdowns, 6 interceptions). Apollo is trying to bounce back from last week’s disappointing lopsided home loss to arch-rival Daviess County. In that one, the Eagles got two touchdown passes from junior quarterback Christian Combs.
