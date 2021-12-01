Greenwood beat Owensboro Catholic 77-52 in a boys basketball game Tuesday in Bowling Green.
Parker Gray led Catholic with 17 points.
Greenwood was led by Cade Stinnett with 25 points.
CATHOLIC 16 13 8 15 — 52
GREENWOOD 22 23 19 13 — 77
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC (52) — Gray 17, T. Carrico 8, Biekman 7, Barber 7, Clark 6, Sims 4, Ebelhar 1.
GREENWOOD (77) — C. Stinnett 25, Stansbury 11, Brown 11, Raymer 6, Howard 6, Metheos 6, B. Stinnett 4,Davis 3, Simpson 2.
GIRLS CHRISTIAN COUNTY 54 MUHLENBERG COUNTY 46
Aven Profitt led Muhlenberg County with 14 points in Greeville. Sarah-Cate Boggess pulled down 17 rebounds and Brooklyn Stewart had a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds.
Mikayah Killebrew led Christian County with 20 points.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 8 8 15 23 — 54
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 6 12 14 14 — 46
Individual scoring not available
GREENWOOD 56 McLEAN COUNTY 41
Natalie Patterson led McLean County with 11 points. Alyssa Burrough and Kashlynn Rice each scored seven points for McLean County.
Leia Trinh led Greenwood with 23 points.
GREENWOOD 16 17 10 13 — 56
McLEAN COUNTY 7 13 9 12 — 41
Individual scoring not available
