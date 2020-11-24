The Owensboro Red Devils continue their quest for an undefeated state championship in Class 5-A, and Owensboro Catholic gets a second shot at Hancock County in Class 2-A as the KHSAA football playoffs roll into the second round on Friday.
OHS (9-0), coming off an 81-6 first-round demolition of Breckinridge County, will face a significantly stiffer challenge when Graves County (7-2) steps on the historic turf at Rash Stadium.
“Graves County has a good team, and though we have a good won-lost record against them through the years this is almost always a competitive game,” said Red Devils coach Jay Fallin said, whose team beat the Eagles 42-21 on Oct. 16 at Rash. “It matters to them like it matters to us and they’ll come in here ready to play.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us, but that’s always the case once you reach the second round of the playoffs.”
Owensboro enters the contest having won 20 of its last 21 games spanning the past two seasons — the lone loss a 28-17 setback at Frederick Douglass in Lexington in the semifinal round of the 2019 KHSAA playoffs.
The Red Devils, with a win over Graves County, would host the South Warren-Bowling Green winner for the Region 1 championship on Dec. 14. The Purples are 6-2 this season and South Warren is unbeaten at 6-0.
OHS has home-field advantage through the semifinal round of the playoffs.
In Class 2-A, Owensboro Catholic will get its second shot this season against Hancock County at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville, having dropped a 30-29 decision to the Hornets on Oct. 16.
The Aces, who have moved junior Braden Mundy into the starting quarterback role, are coming off a 40-22 first-round playoff conquest of McLean County at Steele Stadium.
Now, Catholic (6-3) prepares for Hancock (6-1).
“We played poorly in the first game against them, but hats off to Hancock County — they played four quarters of football,” Catholic High coach Jason Morris said. “We’ve got to come prepared to play four quarters of football in this game.
“Hancock County’s effort level is outstanding and they’ve just had something special going on over there this season. We will have to play a complete game to win and advance.”
The Hornets advanced to the second round with Saturday’s 36-0 wipeout of visiting Todd County Central.
“This is a brand new season and we’re just taking it one game at a time,” Hancock County coach Bobby Eubanks said, “We’re approaching Catholic like we’re playing them for the first time. We’re healthy and ready to go.”
The Hancock-Catholic survivor will play the Mayfield-Murray winner on Dec. 4 for the Region 1 championship. Mayfield is 7-1 this season and Murray stands 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.