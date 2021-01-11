Jo Griffin has some family ties with the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball program.

But the senior guard has done quite well making his own name last season and over the last couple of games for this Panther squad.

He was in the rotation heavily for the first time against Malone on Jan. 4 and Griffin was able to log 35 minutes and pass for nine assists with only one turnover.

Two days later, Griffin showed his scoring ability with 18 points, going 7-for-7 from the field and making all four of his shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

KWC won both games last week, beating Malone 82-71 and Tiffin 91-67. The Panthers are 4-2.

“I just try to impact the game best way I can,” Griffin said. “We’ve done a good job playing off each other. Tre Cobbs had good game against Malone, and Tiffin was paying more attention to him. When he drove we were able to space, he was able to find us, and that makes us tough to guard.”

Griffin was valuable for the Panthers last season, he started all 29 games and played 31 minutes a game, and he led the team with 105 assists.

He did all that while playing with a chronic hip problem that took an entire summer and fall to rehabilitate. Griffin is 6-foot-1 and has only been practicing with the team for the last two weeks.

KWC coach Drew Cooper gave Griffin a lot of credit for being on the floor as much as he was last season.

“As a coach who needed a floor leader, he bit his lip and went out there and played,” Cooper said.

KWC has been more fluid on both ends of the floor with Griffin back in action. Cooper thinks Griffin is playing more pain free than he has in the last year.

“I’ve had no pain so far,” Griffin said.

KWC had its best offensive game of the season against Tiffin overall, and getting points from Griffin were a plus.

“The points we’re getting from Jo have been a bonus because the role he’s in is different from last year,” Cooper said. “We’re not expecting him to score as much.”

Griffin tried to define a role with the team when he returned to practice. He has become a guy who gets the Panthers in the right places on both ends of the floor.

“In each defensive matchup we put Jo on the other team’s best player,” Cooper said. “Jo has made our possessions more fluid on both ends of the floor. When you have a player demanding that we stay in our system, it works 10 times better.”

Field goal percentages have gone up the last couple of games for KWC.

Jo is a nephew of former KWC players Jim Griffin and Tim Griffin. They were complete team players during their times with the Panthers. Tim was a starting guard for the 1990 NCAA Division II national champions.

Jo wanted to be more of a leader during his senior season, and Cooper thinks Griffin is well equipped to do that.

“The whole Griffin family has always handled things with a lot of humility and a lot of class,” Cooper said. “Jo brings so much to the team. He’s been tremendous.”