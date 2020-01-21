Brian Griffith and Drew Hartz each scored 15 points to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 66-56 win over Butler County on Monday night at the Sportscenter.
Ji Webb scored 14 points and Gray Weaver added 10 for the Aces (12-6). Catholic has won seven of its last eight games.
Butler County fell to 13-4 and was led by Parker Rice’s 19 points and Levi McMillin’s 14.
BUTLER COUNTY 12-15-10-19 — 56
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 15-9-23-19 — 66
Butler County (56) — Rice 19, McMillin 14, Hunt 9, Flener 6, Henderson 4, Hodge 4.
Owensboro Catholic (66) — Griffith 15, Hartz 15, Webb 14, Weaver 10, Riney 8, McFarland 3, Scales 1.
