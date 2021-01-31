Brian Griffith has put it all together as a junior for the Owensboro Catholic High School Aces.
Through Friday, the 5-foot-8 point guard was among the state leaders in scoring (23.2 ppg) and he has driven Catholic — the defending 3rd Region champion — to an impressive start in 2021.
There are reasons for Griffith’s improved production.
“I feel like my outside shot has gotten a lot better since I started here,” Griffith said. “Teams have to close out on me now and when they do I have the opportunity to drive by them and get to the basket.”
And, on plenty of occasions, Griffith has drawn fouls on those drives — getting to the stripe 87 times and converting 73, for 84%.
“A lot of my points this season have come from the foul line,” Griffith said, “and most of that has come on drives to the basket.
“I just want to do whatever it takes to help us win games.”
Aces head coach Tim Riley said Griffith is letting the game come to him more this season.
“He’s more patient than in the past and his numbers are up like crazy,” Riley said. “He’s got to continue to trust his teammates and know that a lot of times he’s going to get the ball back after he gives it up.
“Griff realizes he has shooters around him and he’s been good getting the ball to them. If their shot isn’t there, he’s likely to get it back and make something happen for us.
“With the personnel we have on the court this year, it’s opened up the floor for him.”
As a freshman in 2018-19, Griffith was a key reserve off the bench for Catholic, averaging 6.3 points per game to help the Aces go 18-12 and reach the semifinals of the 3rd Region Tournament.
Griffin began to blossom last season as a sophomore starter, leading the team at 16.6 points per game and driving the Aces (21-14) to an unexpected 3rd Region Tournament championship — upsetting heavily favored Owensboro, 56-45, in the finale.
“It felt great to win that game — not too many people were giving us a chance in that one,” Griffith recalled. “We were all very motivated, we had a great gameplan, and we carried it out very well — I’ll never forget that game, that’s for sure.”
Now, Griffith and his teammates want more.
“We have a lot of talent on this team and a lot of experience back from last season, so we came into this season with a lot of confidence — and that’s how we’ve played,” Griffith said. “This is a team where everyone understands their role very well, a team that has a lot of good chemistry.
“I think the key for us reaching that next level is to lock in on defense. We have guys who can score, we have guys who can rebound, we just need to come together, play good team defense, get stops — that’s going to be a big key for us.
“It’s been a great run here at Catholic so far, and we’re still not done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.