Brian Griffith was going from 3-point range for Owensboro Catholic on Saturday.
Griffith scored 36 points to lead Catholic to an 83-65 win over Meade County on Saturday at Brandenburg. Griffith made eight 3-pointers in the game.
Luke Beickman scored 13 points and Parker Gray added 11 for Catholic, which has the best record in the 3rd Region at 13-1.
Peyton Johnston scored 19 points and Garrett Hardesty added 18 points to lead Meade County (3-9).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 12 22 31 18 — 83
MEADE COUNTY 18 15 11 21— 65
Owensboro Catholic (83) — Griffith 36, Beickman 13, Gray 11, Frick 6, Ebelhar 5, Sims 4, T. Carrico 3, Jarboe 3, Hobgood 2.
APOLLO 67, GARRARD COUNTY 56 OT
Zjhan Tutt scored 23 points, Kobe Kelly scored 19 points and Jaxon Hardin added 11 for Apollo (2-11).
Apollo (67) — Tutt 23, Kelly 19, Hardin 11, Dixon 5, Stites 5, Eans 4.
McCRACKEN COUNTY 63, OWENSBORO 62
Jack McCune scored on a last-second shot to keep McCracken County unbeaten at 14-0. McCune scored 25 points.
Owensboro was led by Kenyata Carbon’s 32 points. AP Mitchell scored 18 points for the Red Devils (10-5).
OWENSBORO 12 16 20 10—62
McCRACKEN COUNTY 13 19 12 19—63
Owensboro (62) — Carbon 32, Mitchell 18, Taylor 4, Rogers 4, Pendleton 2, Moss 2.
McCracken County (63) — McCune 25, Miller 11, Klope 9, Purvis 7, Venable 5, Bradley 4, Parish 2.
WEST CREEK (TN) 61, OHIO COUNTY 54
More from this section
Elijah Decker scored 16 points and Parker Culbertson added 14 for Ohio County (13-4)
Ohio County (54) — Decker 16, Culbertson 14, Young 6, Morse 6, Lindsey 6, Kennedy 5, Allen 1.
OLDHAM COUNTY 65, McLEAN COUNTY 59
Jaxon Floyd scored 21 points, Cruz Lee and Gunnar Revelett each scored 12 points, and Brodie Cline added 10 for McLean County (12-5).
McLean County (59) — Floyd 21, Lee 12, Revelett 12, Cline 10, Ward 4.
GIRLS OWENSBORO 76, CALDWELL COUNTY 33
Lindsey Gibson scored 17 points to lead Owensboro (11-5).
Owensboro (76) — Gibson 17, Palmer 9, Paige 9, Hughes 8, Moorman 8, Carbon 7, Greer 6, Worth 6, Hogg 4, Harris 2.
APOLLO 63, McLEAN COUNTY 45
Kennedy Lane scored 20 points, Jennifer Lee added 19 and Gizelle Whitlock had 12 for Apollo (5-11). Lee had a double-double with 13 rebounds.
Breanna Frailley scored 21 points and Sarah Miller added 14 for McLean County (3-10).
APOLLO 15 8 20 20—63
McLEAN COUNTY 11 7 18 9—45
Apollo (63) — Lane 20, Lee 19, Whitlock 12, Sapp 7, Survant 3, Vera 2.
McLean County (45) — Frailley 21, Miller 14, Level 4, McCoy 2, Rice 2, Larkin 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 42, EVANSVILLE HARRISON, 31
Lily Roberts scored 15 points and Bailey Poole added 11 for Hancock County (9-6).
Hancock County (42) — Roberts 15, Poole 11, Newby 5, E House 5, Morris 4, A House 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.