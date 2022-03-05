Isabel Grimes grew up being mentored on the basketball court by her older sister, Lily, who twice was selected Messenger-Inquirer Girls’ 3rd Region Player of the Year at Breckinridge County High School.
Now — having been selected as recipient of the same honor for 2021-22 — Isabel has officially carved out her own legacy as one of all-time greats to wear the Lady Tigers uniform.
This season, the 5-foot-6 senior point guard averaged 17.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while leading Breck County to a sterling 23-5 regular-season record — all the while transforming her role from primary distributor to primary scorer following the graduation of Aleigha Mucker and Cassidy McDaniel.
“I had to step out of my comfort zone and become more of a scoring threat,” said Grimes, who has been on the Lady Tigers’ roster since her seventh-grade year and has been a starter since eighth grade. “I worked on my shooting a lot, and I’ve become more of a 3-point threat, and also my free-throw percentage has gone up tremendously.
“I’ve become more of a leader as a senior, but coach (Chad Moorman) has always told me that as point guard, I’m the leader on the floor, so this is not a new role for me. I’m the floor general, and leadership responsibilities come with playing that role, no matter how young or old you are.
“This year, we have so many young players, I’ve just tried to stress staying positive at the end of close games, and moving on to the next play after making a mistake or missing a shot — it’s always the next play that matters.”
Moorman has always been impressed.
“As the starting point guard she has achieved over 100 wins in her time here at Breck,” Moorman said of Grimes, who has signed with NCAA Division II University of Montevallo in Alabama. “She displays leadership on the floor that creates the momentum for our team.
“She has a quick first step that allows her to get to the rim, as well as the ability to knock down outside shots. Defensively, she is very active and frustrating for other players. She is a teammate that we can rely on but not for just basketball, but for life lessons as well.”
Grimes, who has scored over 2,000 varsity points, was on pace to perhaps surpass sister Lily as the program’s all-time scoring leader, but the onset of COVID canceled enough games to change that.
“She influenced me in everything when it comes to basketball,” Grimes said of Lily, who was a Breck County senior when Isabel was a seventh-grader. “We only played one year together, but she helped me learn the game a lot of years before that season and a lot of years since.
“Lily also inspired me to be the best I could be on the basketball court. I learned ball-handling from Lily and how to go up strong with my left hand on layups — I always tried to follow her lead.”
And, guess what? Another Grimes sister — eighth-grader Elizabeth — is now following the lead of Isabel.
“It’s pretty crazy, because my mom (then known as Christi Wright) played here, too, under Homer Gray,” Isabel said. “We just sort of keep coming into this program, one after another after another.”
And 2022 was Isabel Grimes’ time to shine.
