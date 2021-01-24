Lily Grimes-Miller had game-highs of 18 points and seven assists to drive Kentucky Wesleyan past visiting Hillsdale 97-73 in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball game on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
The Panthers, who have won four in a row, are now 8-3 both overall and within the G-MAC.
Hillsdale and KWC were in a battle throughout the first period, but the Panthers achieved some separation with a 26-18 second-quarter run that left them with a 42-34 halftime advantage.
The Chargers stayed within striking distance in the third quarter, but Wesleyan outscored the visitors 30-17 over the final 10 minutes to pull away.
In addition to Grimes-Miller, KWC got solid production from Kaylee Clifford, who scored 17 points and made all five of her 3-point attempts, Emma Johnson, who added 13 points, and Shaylee McDonald, who scored 10.
The Panthers also got six rebounds from Leah Richardson.
Hillsdale was led by Grace Touchette, who scored 17 points and drained 5-of-7 shots from beyond the arc. Sydney Mills produced 16 points and eight rebounds, and Anna LoMonaco had 15 points and seven rebounds.
Wesleyan sizzled from the floor, shooting 55%, including 54% from 3-point range (14-of-26), and made 5-of-7 free throws (71%).
The Panthers’ defense also had a hand in 21 floor errors committed by the Chargers. KWC dominated bench scoring, 51-26.
Kentucky Wesleyan is back in action at 5:30 p.m. on Monday when they entertain G-MAC foe Trevecca Nazarene at the Sportscenter.
HILLSDALE 73
Touchette 17, Mills 16, LoMonaco 15, Dafffenberg 11, Burger 7, Sysum 4, Salenbein 3.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 97
Grimes-Miller 18, Clifford 17, Johnson 13, McDonald 10, Walton 9, Conley 7, Hoosier 6, Nolot 6, Barga 5, Duncan 4, L. Richardson 2.
