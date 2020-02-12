NASHVILLE, Tenn.
Whether it was by design, or because they were searching for some way to get the ball in the basket, the University of Kentucky guards looked a little more free Tuesday night.
Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points and picked his spots to score while taking 17 shots.
Ashton Hagans had two fouls in the first half, causing him to watch from the bench for nine minutes. UK didn’t have much offensive flow without Hagans on the floor.
Hagans got himself and UK going in the second half, and he was two assists away from a triple double.
Immanuel Quickley was his usual late-game self, draining big 3s and hitting free throws to help UK keep its distance.
Those three players, the combination of them, helped greatly in helping the No. 12 Wildcats escape Memorial Gym with a 78-64 win over Vanderbilt.
There was some flailing on drives, which led to failing on drives for UK
There were some funky shots here and there that shouldn’t have been taken.
Those are the moments UK coach John Calipari will concentrate on when watching film of Kentucky at Vanderbilt.
But Calipari also has fine recognition of what he has on the floor with his three guards.
“We’ve got three point guards, we should be making good plays,” Calipari said.
Quickley finished with 18 points, making all seven of his free throws and 3-of-4 from 3-point range. That 3-for-4 shooting was the same as Maxey from distance.
Maxey made some baskets early when UK was dealing with a hot 3-point shooting Vandy, which held double-digit leads in the first half.
Maxey made more baskets at times in the second half, when UK had finally wrestled the lead away from Vandy, getting ahead for the first time in the game with just under 11 minutes left.
Kentucky went ahead for the first time, 48-46, after Maxey made a reverse layup that was created by a strong drive by Hagans, who stopped and found Maxey for the easy basket reverse basket.
“Tyrese stuck his nose in there, which he hasn’t been,” Calipari said. “The best thing that happened is for the first time this year Tyrese Maxey played with a toughness to win, versus just play basketball. He played through bumps tonight, his instinct is to get hit and throw a fade.”
Maxey scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds in the second half. He also had six deflections in the second half with 10 minutes to go, which Calipari mentioned prominently.
Hagans finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, perhaps none more valuable than his whipped pass to Nick Richards under the basket, which Richards finished to push UK in front 59-48.
Hagans said afterward that if he’d known he was that close to a triple-double, he might have looked for a couple more scoring passes.
Calipari can tell that UK gains confidence when Hagans is on the floor.
“He has an air about him that the other guys feed off him,” Calipari said.
Quickley took over in the last 10 minutes on the way to 18 points.
These were a couple of my favorite snapshots from the Quickley collection.
Quickley got dumped on a drive and no foul was called, then UK somehow got the ball back and Quickley ended up with a long jumper for a 55-48 lead.
After three turnovers on inbound plays, UK took a timeout to try and get itself together.
After that timeout, Hagans found Quickley, this time at the top of the key and Quickley made the most significant basket of the game, long range for a 3, that pushed UK in front 65-57 and did much to take the starch out of Vandy with three minutes left.
“Every time I pass it to him, I just start smiling and running the other way,” Hagans said of Quickley’s ablity to make clutch shots.
The three point guards for UK combined for 54 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists. The trio only had five turnovers.
UK may run away from more teams left on the schedule if its guards can play that free.
