Dina Hackert has worked relentlessly and imaginatively over the past six seasons to establish the Meade County High School girls’ basketball program as a consistently competitive force in the 3rd Region.
Mission accomplished.
After driving the Lady Waves to the regional tournament championship game last season, losing to Apollo, Hackert put together another superb team this season — winning 23 of 29 regular-season games, including a 16-1 record over the final 17.
It all added up to Hackert being selected as the 2021-22 Messenger-Inquirer Girls’ 3rd Region Coach of the Year.
“We lost a lot of scoring production from last season, but we had players step into those roles and respond to the call in a great way this season,” Hackert said. “This group was able to come together pretty quickly, to gel and play with great synergy throughout the season.”
For the second season in a row, the Lady Waves were led by one of Kentucky’s most elite underclassmen, 5-foot-9 freshman guard Peyton Bradley, who averaged team-highs of 20.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, after leading the team in scoring (17.3 ppg) as an eighth-grader.
Hackert, however, installed a spread offense designed to alleviate pressure on Bradley by putting the ball in the hands of her teammates more often.
“Everybody, including Peyton, bought into this, and it has helped us become a more complete offense,” Hackert said. “Peyton is such an outstanding player, and she’s going to get her points, but we have other players who are now more confident in their offensive capabilities, and this is a good thing.”
Hackert decided to make the change after coaching high-scoring Lady Waves star Kendall Wingler.
“I didn’t want to go through that again, seeing junk defenses all the time,” Hackert said. “We faced so many box-and-one and triangle-and-two defenses, I just felt like we needed to make our offense more versatile and balanced for us to reach our potential.
“We have several players who can step up and score for us. We’ve worked hard on decision-making drills, we’ve worked a whole lot on shooting — this is a change in the offense that’s been a long time coming.
“I still want us to be a team that is built around its defense — this part hasn’t changed.”
Hackert knows what it’s like to win titles.
In 1991, she was a member of the Hope (Mich.) College team that won the NCAA Division III national championship.
Prior to that, she starred as a shooting guard for Meade County, helping lead the Bobby Pollock-coached Lady Waves to the KHSAA State Tournament semifinals in both her junior (1985) and senior (1986) seasons.
Pollock is still close to Hackert — and the Meade County program.
“He comes every day to practice,” Hackert said of her former coach, “and helps us with our run-and-jump defense.”
Hackert simply wants her alma mater to continue to make strides.
“It’s been a slow, steady climb, and I think beating Owensboro Catholic last year (in the 3rd Region Tournament semifinals) helped us get over a big hump,” Hackert said. “I stress to our players that they need to continue to grow the culture here — and to leave a legacy.”
