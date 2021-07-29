Stephen Haile has considered high school head coaching offers in recent years, but this time he accepted one.
Haile, 33, a longtime girls’ basketball assistant coach at 2nd Region power Henderson County, is the new head coach at Daviess County, replacing recently resigned John Kirkpatrick.
Haile is excited about the opportunity.
“I’m just to the point in my life where I’m ready to take the next step and become a head coach,” Haile said. “This is a very appealing position to me. It’s hard to say goodbye to the Henderson County program, of course, but this is a great opportunity to be head coach at Daviess County.
“I understand appreciate that the 9th District is one of the toughest in western Kentucky with some very quality programs, but I’m not coming here to lose.”
In his time as an assistant for his father, Jeff Haile, the Lady Colonels didn’t do much losing — winning eight 2nd Region championships in 11 seasons. In 2020-21, Henderson County went 20-5 and reached the semifinals of the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16.
Also on the girls’ staff at Henderson County is Phil Gibson, another longtime successful coach, who was Stephen Haile’s boys’ basketball coaching during his playing days for the Colonels (2002-2006).
“To be around those guys for so long has really been a rewarding experience, and I’ve learned a lot,” Haile said of his father and Gibson. “Between them, they have well over 1,000 high school basketball coaching victories and I’ve tried to learn all I can from them.
“I think what’s been most impressive through the years is how they’ve been able to consistently motivate players to play hard and to to play at a high level, and that’s the approach we’re going to take at Daviess County — we’re going to play hard and compete on every possession.”
Kirkpatrick spent three seasons at DC, going 7-22, 10-19, and 8-12.
“The Daviess County program has been improving the past few years, and I want to continue that improvement moving forward,” said Haile, who is yet to fill out his coaching staff. “I want to take this program to some district championships, compete for regional championships.”
The Lady Panthers last competed in the 3rd Region Tournament in 2016, Natalie Powers’ final season as head coach at Daviess County.
