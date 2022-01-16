LEXINGTON — Joe B. Hall didn’t have his best University of Kentucky coaching memories against the Big Orange of Tennessee.
Joe B. would’ve called UT a nemesis.
Hall went 11-16 vs. Tennessee and was a dreadful 1-12 against the Volunteers in the Stokely Athletics Center in Knoxville.
Hall probably claimed a little more than half of the victory that UK slapped Tennessee with on a Saturday in Rupp Arena that was loud, lively and happy, even if it was tinged with a little sadness.
Hall was a true icon in the long and storied history of Kentucky basketball. He passed away Saturday morning.
In honor of the UK coach who broke a long NCAA championship drought with a banner in 1978, Kentucky went and beat the pulp out of the Big Orange.
No. 18 Kentucky 107, No. 22 Tennessee 79.
It was complete domination by the Wildcats, who spent much of the game shooting around 75% before settling in at 67.9% for the game (38-of-56). The Wildcats were scoring 1.65 points per possession or in that absurd neighborhood of offensive production.
UK coach John Calipari played it right in honoring a man he called a friend and mentor.
The current UK coach came out with a rolled-up program in his right hand, clutching it tight for a few minutes like Hall might have done for an entire game.
Calipari had his UK basketball team start in a 1-3-1 zone defense for a possession.
The spirit of Joe B. Hall was all throughout Rupp Arena on Saturday. The big building had close to 20,000 in it, and it hadn’t been this alive since the regular-season finale of the 2019-2020 campaign, an 83-71 loss to Tennessee on March 3.
TyTy Washington led the way by scoring a career-high 28 points. He and his Wildcat teammates got a major lift from the nearly-full house that was as inspired as the team, it seemed.
“We already knew it was going to be a really good game crowd that was going to be into it, and then the last time we came out for the warmup before tip I’m really seeing a lot of people and I was just looking up to the very top and I saw people up there standing and screaming,” Washington said.
“So, you know, the crowd, they came in with a lot of intensity and I just felt like when we play, we match their intensity.
“The majority of the game, they were standing up screaming, so I just feel how electrifying it was — not only myself but to everybody on the team, you know, just gives us a real confidence boost knowing that we got a fan base behind us that believes in us.”
This game would have been big enough anyway — Kentucky and Calipari trying to get a top-rung win in the much-tougher SEC.
But its meaning was 1,000 times more significant in the early morning hours of Saturday when Hall went to the Big Blue great beyond.
Calipari has spent a lot of his time in Lexington embracing the legacy that Hall had left and helped enhance during his time as the man who would replace Adolph Rupp.
“To the very end, he smiled. He smiled. Ninety-three good years. That’s all I can say,” Calipari said after the UK win Saturday.
Hall won the 1978 national championship, sure, and led two more teams to the Final Fours, but his legend has been cemented as the grandfather of the UK program, if you will, and has grown more in the decades after he left coaching and became a visible fixture in the Bluegrass.
When Hall was healthier a few years back, he was going to several practices a week to watch Calipari and his always-young teams prepare for their games.
“There’s not a time that he didn’t come in saying, ‘I’m telling you, I can put it in in one day.’ He said, ‘I coached my granddaughter’s sixth-grade team and put it in, and we went on a win streak.’ He told me that, and I laughed,” Calipari said.
In this game, Kentucky shot the basketball with more certainty and precision than it had at any time during the Calipari era. What will be remembered most about this afternoon in the middle of January 2022 is just how fluid, how smooth, just how danged easy it was for the Wildcats to score and find those willing to take shots.
Kentucky reached 100 points when Oscar Tshiebwe made a free throw with 2:31 left to make the lead 100-75. It was the first time UK reached triple digits against Tennessee since a 103-95 victory in 2001. The 107 points were the most a UK team has ever scored against Tennessee.
Tshiebwe didn’t get his 20 rebounds — he finished with 12 — because there simply weren’t many rebounds to get with all the shots UK made.
The Wildcats seemed to erase a lot of doubts about how good they could be with this mammoth performance that left them 14-3, 4-1 in the SEC.
The league and college basketball as a whole saw what Kentucky was capable of when it was completely dialed in.
Certainly, Joe B. Hall couldn’t have been happier watching it unfold.
